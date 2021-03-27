Not Outside the Forest: Wisconsin Authorities Note Spring Trip | COVID-19

Eau Claire — Much fewer residents of Eau Claire County are now positive for COVID-19 compared to four months ago, but state and local health authorities could surge further this spring. Warns.
“It’s not time to throw all precautions out the window,” said Risuke Gyze, director of health at Oakrea City County, at a press conference Thursday. “Yes, we are vaccinated against people, but we are in a place where we do not have herd immunity. We need to be careful.”
Outbreaks are occurring in neighboring states, but county cases remain low.
Last week, an average of 6 residents of Eau Claire County tested positive for COVID-19 per day. This is below the county’s benchmark of less than 10 cases per day to keep public health resources free.
“Our goal is to keep that number as low as possible,” Gyze said Thursday. “… Our number of cases has increased over the last few days, especially considering the news that cases are increasing again from Minnesota and the surrounding states, and that new variants are increasing. And we are watching it very carefully. “
Daily COVID-19 cases are beginning to increase again in both Minnesota and Michigan.
Daily cases of Wisconsin appear to be increasing slightly. The state’s recent lowest weekly average was 363 weekly in early March. As of Friday, the state’s weekly average was 465 cases per week.
Health officials in Wisconsin urged unvaccinated people not to travel on Thursday, allowing vaccinated and low-risk people to become infected with COVID-19 and infect others. Said there is.
Julie Willems van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of State for Wisconsin, said: Health service.
Three variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been found in Wisconsin.
78 residents of Wisconsin tested positive for a virus strain that occurred in the United Kingdom. The first case in Wisconsin was a resident of Eau Claire County who was virus-positive in December after traveling abroad. (In total, at least three residents of Eau Claire County have been tested positive for a subspecies that originated in England called B.1.1.7.)
According to DHS, the B.1.1.7 variant is thought to spread more easily than the original strain of the virus and may be associated with an increased risk of death.
Wisconsin also discovered two cases of a new variant first discovered in South Africa in October and one case of a variant that may have occurred in Brazil.
Viruses often mutate or change as they propagate. Many of these mutations are harmless, but some represent increased illness and infectivity.
“I don’t want to bring any more variations to Wisconsin, and I don’t want to step back five steps when things get much better,” Van Dijk said. “With a little patience, if we can continue to provide 300,000 vaccines a week for the next 8-10 weeks, we can be far ahead of what we are today.”
Throughout the state, 28% of people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 16% have been fully vaccinated.
The state states that it aims to make the vaccine available to all residents over the age of 16 on May 1.
