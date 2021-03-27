FEMA vaccination site shuts down as California increases shots





State and county officials said they provided a small portion of California’s overall shot but wanted to continue the program. According to state paramedics, each site is set to vaccinate 6,000 people per day, but up to 7,500 vaccinations per day. Because the site is governed by the federal government, these shots are separate from California’s overall weekly quota (currently around 1.8 million shots per week). Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the state will qualify vaccines for all persons over the age of 16 from April 15th. Currently, people over the age of 65, young people with certain health conditions, agricultural workers, teachers and several other professions are eligible. The state is expecting a much higher dose supply soon. According to OES, the two sites together receive 500,000 doses, with approximately 67% directed to poorly serviced communities and people of color. Agency spokesman Brian Ferguson said the state is working with Los Angeles and Alameda counties to see if the site remains available on the Oakland Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles campuses. .. The state has requested an extension of the program, but it has not been granted. “If the federal government allocates more money and vaccines, it’s clear that California is ready to continue its mission,” he said. Los Angeles County and City of Los Angeles officials are discussing maintaining the site in some way, said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of Los Angeles County. “We’re disappointed, but we understand,” he said of the site’s closure. It has not yet been decided whether the campus will remain as a site or the vaccine will be distributed to smaller community sites. “We recognize that it’s a really important place,” Simon said, adding that authorities don’t want to shrink the vaccine infrastructure as much as supply is on the rise. Representatives of the Alameda County Public Health Department, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Alameda County Board of Governors President Keith Carson declined to comment on the closure of Oakland’s site. FEMA spokesman Frank Munsell said the site may continue to operate in some way, but no special dose allocation will continue after April 15. He said the closure of the California site does not mean that the site will be opened elsewhere. Sami Gallegos, a spokeswoman for the California Public Health Service, said California will continue to pursue the goal of equity through other sites. The state has reserved 40% of the total dose for people in the most disadvantaged areas, many of whom have been vaccinated at two federal sites. She said there are more than 2,000 vaccination sites in the state. “California’s commitment to equity isn’t just about two vaccination sites,” she said. This story was first published on March 26, 2021. Updated on March 27, 2021 to fix the vaccination site to be closed on April 11 instead of April 15. In addition, Frank Munsell’s surname has been corrected. It’s Munsell, not Munsell. Associated Press writer Adam Beam contributed from Sacramento. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

