COVID-19 Vaccine Effective for Pregnant and Lactating Women and Their Babies, Studies





So far, there has been little or no research or information on how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in pregnant women. A recent study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was effective in pregnant and lactating women and could pass protective antibodies to newborns. .. Researchers monitored 131 women who were shot by Pfizer or Moderna between December 17, 2020 and March 2, 2021. Reported by CNN.. Of the participants, 84 were pregnant, 31 were breastfeeding, and 16 were not pregnant. They found that the antibody levels produced by the vaccine were comparable among pregnant, lactating, and non-pregnant women. Researchers found no evidence of increased side effects from vaccines in pregnant women than in the general population. “These vaccines seem to work very effectively on these women,” said Galit Alter, a medical professor at the Ragon Institute, one of the researchers. Protective antibody levels were also detected in breast milk and placenta. This means that women have inherited them into their newborns. However, researchers said they needed to monitor how long the antibody lasted in newborns. “Almost all mothers were getting fairly decent levels of antibodies to their babies,” Alter said. Alter also said that women vaccinated with the Modana vaccine have high levels of IgA antibodies, which may improve their transfer to babies and may last longer. The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention He said the risk of severe illness and adverse consequences is higher in pregnant and COVID-19-positive people. We are currently working on a large study of the effects of each vaccine candidate on 13,000 pregnant women. Researchers in this study came from Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Ragon Institute at MGH, MIT, and Harvard. This study was the greatest on the effectiveness of the vaccine on pregnant women. Vaccine clinical trials did not include pregnant or lactating women.

