Did you want to hit your head against the wall because you can’t take COVID shots?Few answers May Help | National News

NAPERVILLE — Now that the state has released COVID-19 vaccination to far more segments of the population, the good news is that many people who want a shot are now qualified and slowly moving towards the finish line. Is to be.

bad person? You may hit your head against the wall in battle to get a promise.

Here are the answers to some of the questions you may have right now:

What should I do first if I want to get vaccinated?

If you have access to a computer, go to the county’s health department website, fill out the registration form, and add it to the list of people to be contacted when bookings are available. If you do not have a computer or need assistance, please contact your local health department.

Do I have to wait for the county or can I search elsewhere and make a reservation?

Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, and several other pharmacies, stores, and medical centers immunize people.To see a list of places offering vaccinations, please visit illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.. Your doctor may also be able to help.

You need to sign up for an appointment. Don’t just go to a store that expects vaccination.

What do I need to bring to book a vaccination?

Most places require identification, some form of employment certificate to verify your age and occupation, and proof that you are eligible for vaccination at that time.

Can I register on multiple registration lists?

Okay. In fact, it is encouraged. There is no downside to signing up at multiple locations and making the first booking available.

When I go to the pharmacy or store website and make a reservation, nothing is available. How often do I need to check? Also, is there a specific time that is most effective?

There is no magic time, so you should check it regularly to see if new dates and times have been added. Some pharmacies can register to be notified when reservations are available.

Look for help from external groups. There are several Facebook pages that can help people find appointments and post information about where shots are currently available.

If I decide to go somewhere else to get vaccinated, do I need to cancel my vaccination appointment?

You don’t have to do that, but it’s polite to open slots that you don’t want others to take. It is another person who can be vaccinated and protected from COVID. In the worst case scenario, the dose of vaccine assigned for you may be wasted.

Do I have to pay to get vaccinated?

No, it’s free, but if you have insurance, you will be asked to provide insurance information.

Do I have to put up with Pfizer or Moderna vaccination as it is more effective?

No. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are less effective, but less likely to be infected with the coronavirus, so health officials are instructing people to get the vaccines available.

What if I can’t get a second shot in the recommended 21-28 day range?

You should be fine. The CDC recommends as close as possible to the 3-week / month time frame for the most effective second shot, but a minimum or maximum time limit between the first and second doses. there is no.

Can I schedule a second shot when I get the first shot?

You should be able to. Most places that manage vaccinations soon schedule people for a second shot.

Do I need to wear a mask to stay socially distant after vaccination?

Okay. Vaccines are very new and are trying to determine how long they will last and whether they will prevent someone from spreading COVID-19 even if they can’t sign up for themselves.

According to the CDC, it takes weeks for the body to boost immunity, so a single or both doses of the vaccine do not completely immunize the virus.

Illinois warns of possible recurrence of COVID-19 infection and encourages compliance with precautionary measures

What to expect from the rearAre you vaccinated?

Like vaccines for other illnesses, some people may experience side effects. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, most people have no or mild reaction after vaccination, but have pain, redness, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, and muscle aches. There is a possibility. Chills, joint pain, fever, nausea, malaise, swollen lymph nodes.

Symptoms can occur within a few days of firing. Side effects have been reported to be more pronounced after the second dose, but are generally less common in adults.

What is herd immunity? Also, how can I know that I have reached COVID-19?

According to IDPH, it is estimated that 7 or 8 out of 10 people need to be immune to successfully fight COVID-19.