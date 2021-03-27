Connect with us

Health

Health Precautions: Peanut Allergies May Remove Brush In Toothpaste Test

2 mins ago

Scientists are testing whether toothpaste can help protect people suffering from peanut allergies.

Intrommune Therapeutics, a New York-based pharmaceutical company, enrolled 32 adults with peanut allergies in the study and confirmed that they would use toothpaste containing trace amounts of peanuts.

Oral immunotherapy, in which allergic patients are exposed to small amounts of allergens over time, is commonly used by allergy specialists, but is often prevented because users forget to take it.

Without continuous exposure, allergic tolerance can quickly decline. Experts hope that by adding a dose to the toothpaste, the patient can keep up with the treatment.

Intrommune founder Michael Nelson said that if the test is successful, future tests will be able to test toothpaste containing other allergens.

paper Towels are much more effective at preventing the spread of bacteria than air hand dryers.

Scientists experimented with two groups of volunteers dipping their hands in harmless viral solutions, shaking them off, and drying them using paper towels or an air dryer. Volunteers then passed through the hospital and touched commonly used surfaces such as lift buttons.

Samples were taken from these surfaces and analyzed to find that people who dried their hands with an air dryer had 10 times higher levels of contamination.

The author of the study, Ines Moura, said:

Women living in the city are less likely to have children than women living in the country.

A Finnish study found that women aged 19-42 were 15% less likely to reproduce in the city. Researchers believe this is due to fierce competition for spouses in cities.

Similar previous studies show that women are more likely to migrate to urban areas than men. In the town, for every 1 percentage point increase in the population of men, the chances of a woman having a child increased by 2.7 percent, but outside the town increased by 0.4 percent.

The British are twice as likely to have started an unhealthy diet than they have started exercising since the Covid pandemic began.

According to a World Cancer Research Fund survey of more than 2,000 people in the UK, 40% ate unhealthy foods, while only 22% started exercising.

More than a quarter of adults drank more alcohol. Charities fear that the negative effects of Covid could lead to more cancer diagnoses.

