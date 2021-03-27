COVID-19: LA County Health Authorities Warn Before Vacation





Los Angeles County public health officials continued to report a decline in coronavirus cases on Saturday, but said the virus was still widespread and increasing in other states, traveling during the upcoming vacation. I urged people to be careful when socializing and socializing. The county recorded 700 new cases of coronavirus and 23 associated deaths. As of Friday, the hospital had 669 COVID-19 patients, a decrease of nearly 30% from two weeks ago. Still, officials said it was best to effectively celebrate Easter, Passover, Spring Break, and other holidays, or limit meetings to members of the same household. Travel recommendations remain valid in LA County, and residents are required to stay within 120 miles of their home unless they are traveling for essential purposes. If participants are not fully vaccinated, indoor meetings of up to three separate households are permitted by public health regulations, provided that they wear masks and distance, but such activities Is risky. “We are very close and probably vaccinated enough people to accelerate resumption without adverse effects,” Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, said in a statement. It’s only a few months away from. ” “But we continue to be very interested in reports of an increasing number of COVID and hospitalization cases in more and more states. We know that the virus does not respect borders. “ Coronavirus case rates are increasing across the United States, driven by increases in several states, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida.California numbers continue to decline, but Ferrer I told the supervisory committee about this weekly Its increase on the east coast has preceded similar increases on the west coast in the past, with LA County usually lagging weeks behind New York. “The situation has definitely changed, especially since we have vaccinated millions in the last three months, but without special attention in the coming weeks, enough vaccines to prevent infections throughout the county No protection has been obtained yet, “Feller said. Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.

