Health
Saskatchewan.Physicians demand increased behavior to fight COVID-19 mutants
Regina-Saskatchewan doctors are looking for new strategies to combat the COVID-19 variant as cases continue to grow in the southern part of the state.
Dr. Ann Huang, a former deputy health officer at the Saskatchewan Department of Health, said the outbreaks of variants in Regina and Moose Jaw were like wildfires.
She believes the state should consider implementing a ring vaccination strategy to contain the spread of southern Saskatchewan.
“This is the same idea as depleting oxygen in a fast-growing wildfire and cutting through forest crevices to create a firebreak,” said Dr. Huang.
Since the beginning of March, Regina has declared 41 outbreaks at work, including 15 out of 20 since last Friday.
Dr. Huang said the strategy, used in smallpox vaccines, and more recently in Ebola vaccines, could limit the spread of the infection by vaccination of other workers and their families after the outbreak was confirmed in the workplace. Said.
“By creating this circle of immunized and immunized individuals around the outbreak, we create a barrier and prevent the virus from spreading to the general public,” she said.
If the person is considered to be in close contact, Dr. Huang said that vaccination of them may help them fight off the virus or reduce the viral load, so it is even more important. He said the chances of spreading it would decrease.
“In practice, it’s a common approach to vaccinate exposed individuals as soon as we know about it, before it develops,” Dr. Huang said.
Regina is running out of time to implement this strategy as the variety of cases continues to spread. Over the past week, various cases have also increased in Moosejaw and the South East Zone.
Regina, South Central and South East Zone accounted for 721 screened variant cases last Monday. Now, seven days later, the number has increased to 1,429.
The rest of the state has gone from 27 to 45 in the past week.
Dr. Naseem Muhajarin, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Saskatchewan, said it was time to act to contain the spread.
“We need to put ourselves a few steps ahead of the variant,” said Dr. Muhajarin.
He believes that the state should consider extending Regina’s current restrictions to other affected areas and do more to restrict travel.
“If the virus goes where people go and people cross local boundaries and cross local government boundaries, they will carry the virus with them,” Dr. Muhajarin said. Told.
“We have to be much more instructive by telling us to stay home, and travel must be reduced.”
Dr. Muhajarin said the current restrictions at Regina will begin to take effect, but it will take two weeks before the downward trend begins to take effect.
“We have to promise a lot. We have to say that this is less than the 50 active cases in the state before we start to gradually open up. “He said.
He said these restrictions differed from last year due to vaccines that provide different weapons in combat.
“We are confident that this is nearing its end,” he said.
