44 new COVID cases, the most common in Cat County since January 20 | News

Cattaraugus County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is a number reminiscent of the post-holiday surge in January.
Meanwhile, the County Health Department will host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Little Valley County Trade Fair, which begins Wednesday and ends Thursday.
The vaccine given (1,000 doses available) is Moderna and requires a second vaccination within 28 days of the first scheduled dose on April 28 and 29. I am unable to attend the scheduled second vaccination clinic.
Individuals must meet New York State eligibility requirements to register for the vaccine.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday Residents over the age of 30 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from Tuesday, March 30th, and all persons over the age of 16 will be eligible from April 6th.
All bookings must be made from the Cattaraugus County website at:
The clinic runs Wednesday and Thursday from 9 am to 3 pm and is vaccinated daily for 500 people.
Residents of Cattaraugus County can call the County Vaccine Hotline (716) 701-3777 if registration assistance is required.
The 44 new cases in Cattaraugus County were the most common since 20 January. As of Monday, there were 154 active cases and 14 residents were hospitalized for the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 4,763 cases in the county, with 4,517 people recovering and 90 dead.
The county’s population of 767 people participated in contact quarantine on Monday, an increase of more than 200 compared to just over a week ago. There were 82 inhabitants in the travel quarantine.
The 7-day average of positive virus tests increased from 2.6% on Sunday and Saturday to 2.8%, respectively.
Allegany County, One new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday. There were 149 inhabitants in the quarantine.
As listed by the State Department on Monday, the 7-day average for positive counties in the virus test was 0.5%.
New York An additional 7,622 new COVID 0-19 cases were enrolled on Sunday, with a positive rate of over 4%.
According to Kuomo’s office, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 46 from the previous day to 4,575, a slight increase from the previous day. Of these, 890 patients were in the intensive care unit. The number has increased by 13 since Saturday.
An additional 57 people died from the virus, increasing the total number reported in the state to 40,390.
In western New York, the seven-day average test positive rate again exceeded 3% over the weekend. It was below 2% a few days before March, but was 3.15% on Sunday.
