According to scientists, the new Covid vaccine is in need worldwide within a year.Coronavirus





According to a survey of epidemiologists, virologists, and infectious disease experts, the planet could be within a year before the first-generation Covid-19 vaccine becomes ineffective and a modified formulation is needed. There is. Scientists have long emphasized the need for global vaccination efforts to adequately neutralize the Covid-19 threat. This is due to the threat of virus variations – Some more contagious, deadly and less susceptible to vaccines – It has emerged and permeated. According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of organizations such as Amnesty International, Oxfam, and UNAIDS, which surveyed 77 scientists from 28 countries, harsh forecasts within a year are from two-thirds of respondents. Thing. Almost one-third of respondents said the period was likely to be less than nine months. Johns Hopkins, Yale, Imperial College, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Edinburgh. “New mutations occur daily. Sometimes they find niches that make them healthier than their predecessors. These lucky variants more efficiently transmit the immune response to previous strains. , Potentially avoided, “said Greg Gonzalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, in a statement. “Unless we vaccinate the world, we will remain exposed to more and more mutations. It avoids our current vaccines and booster shots to deal with them. It may unleash mutations that may be needed. “ Current crops of vaccines that are urgently licensed in different parts of the world are a mix of old and new technologies. Of particular interest is the mRNA approach used by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. This can be adjusted quickly (within weeks or months) to accommodate new variants, but manufacturing issues are always potential issues. But decisively, given that this set of vaccines is much more expensive and has relatively awkward temperature storage requirements, they are unlikely to be within the reach of poorer countries. Resource-rich countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, on the other hand, have at least one vaccination in more than a quarter of their population, securing hundreds of millions of supplies. In contrast, countries such as South Africa and Thailand 1% of the population.. In some countries, the first dose has not yet been given. The Covax – the Global Vaccine Initiative Coalition aimed at combating so-called vaccine nationalism – wants to at least be able to supply it. 27% of the population of low-income countries With a vaccine in 2021. “The urgency of immunizing the population in wealthy countries for all adults by the summer is not reflected globally. Instead, Covax will, if manageable, by the end of the year. We’re probably aiming for 27%, which isn’t enough, “said Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at Oxfam and chair of the People’s Vaccination Alliance. To Covid-19 Vaccine Developer Openly share their technology and intellectual property Boost production. “Where are the ambitious global goals? Do we need the goals that science tells us?” I think that’s an important point. There is no ambition associated with it, and there is widespread recognition that limited vaccination is extremely dangerous. “

