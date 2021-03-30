Are there enough vaccines available in California?





San Francisco, CA (KRON) – In just a few weeks, there will be no rules or restrictions regarding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Schedules will be limited as COVID-19 eligibility increases

Many people are wondering if there is enough vaccine to go around. “We are ready. We are ready. There are multiple mass vaccination sites that are eager to accept the upcoming dose,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Health Officer. .. In Marin County, they are taking steps to prepare for additional demand and, if possible, additional doses. “We requested additional staffing resources from the state, and they sent us 30 additional vaccinations, so we are building our business to meet the arriving supply.” Willis said. They are also taking steps to ensure that poorly serviced communities are not overwhelmed by rising demand. Governor Newsom talks about CA Notify tool, coronavirus response

“The way to do that in Marine is to dedicate a particular day to a particular community, so if you have five days of surgery, you could make it accessible only to people in a particular community on Monday and Tuesday. There is, “Willis added. In Solano County, their large number of vax sites are already staffed to handle more demand. The challenge here is to vaccinate people who are uncertain. “People in communities with many needs have a level of resistance that we need to overcome. We need to provide them with the right information and use the right community mediators. “Dr. Bella Matthias, Solano County Health Officer, said. Dr. Matthias states that this is much more labor-intensive and that this task may work until summer. “We have to be patient. We have to have a small clinic that works for the community. So we are going to do these clinics well for the summer. Because you have to wait to make sure that the vaccinated person is okay to get the vaccination. That’s it. “ The governor said the plan was to move from 1.8 million doses a week to 2.5 million doses and eventually to 3 million doses a week.

