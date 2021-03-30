“Mouth of metal”, dream of the universe





Key Point Some people who received the COVID-19 vaccine said they had experienced a “metal mouth”

Others said they had a vivid dream of the universe

Coronavirus vaccine can also cause “COVID arm” According to the CBS4 medical editor, some people who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine have experienced strange side effects, such as a “metal mouth” and a dream of space. During the weekly Q & A session CBSN Denver, Dr. Dave Nida, said health officials across the country are learning about the strange patterns of side effects that are being reported as more Americans are vaccinated. The reaction involves a “metal mouth” or “nickel mouth” where the vaccinated person develops a strange metallic taste in the mouth. “People can literally taste like a lot of coins in their mouth within a day or so of vaccination. This is a really metallic taste,” Hnida said. Mr. explains. Doctors also said that the most common theme was the universe, and some people had vibrant dreams. This includes dreams inspired by “Back to the Future” in hovercraft and hovercars. “Fly to the moon and raise the flag on the moon. Someone even wants to go out and take Abraham Lincoln to get a Big Mac and have the staff sign the bill. I really think it has something to do with the immune response. They are temporary, “Hnida explained. In early January, health officials said some people saidModern arm, “, This is also known as the” COVID arm “. It was first seen in people vaccinated with Moderna. This condition, which also affects people who have been vaccinated with other coronavirus vaccines, manifests itself as a red rash that can be itchy. Doctors say the rash doesn’t seem to be dangerous. They also showed that the COVID arm is a local and short-term response of the body’s immune system to the vaccine. The rash usually lasts 24 hours to a week. “We want to reassure people that this is a known phenomenon,” said Dr. Esther Freeman, director of global health dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital. USA Today.. “It may not be fun to have big red spots on your arm for a few days, but in reality you don’t have to panic and there’s no reason not to take a second shot.” Photo: AFP / Cole Burston

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos