What you need to reach herd immunity in Knox County

Saturday marks the 100th anniversary of the start of COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County.Currently, three vaccines are available and eligibility is open to anyone over the age of 16 and almost everyone. 190,000 shots Given in the county.

Deployment is happening faster than expected, but vaccination rates for the first 100 days mean there may still be a long way to go.

According to the data from Tennessee Health Department According to the 2019 census, it could take 385 days at the current pace for 70% of Knox County’s population to be vaccinated. Currently only children over the age of 16 are eligible, but this calculation includes children as everyone must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Experts estimate that 60-90% of the population can be immune to infection. Vaccination to reach herd immunity. But there are still many unknowns.

Now that the pandemic is happening, here are the obstacles Knox County is facing as the world heads for herd immunity.

Since the herd immunity of COVID-19 is unknown, there are various goals to reach.

Herd immunity is indirect protection from infections that occur when a population is immunized with either vaccination or an antibody developed from a previous infection. The World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health officials have always hoped that herd immunity from COVID-19 would be achieved by vaccination rather than unnecessary hospitalization or potentially fatal infections. I’m out.

Herd immunity occurs when the majority of the population is immune to the disease, reducing the likelihood of the disease spreading from person to person. As a result, the entire community is protected, not just those who are immune. There is no destination for this illness.

The proportion of people who need immunity to achieve herd immunity varies from disease to disease. For example, herd immunity was not achieved against measles outbreaks until about 95% of the population was vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is about 80%.

The proportion of the population who must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reach herd immunity is unknown. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, said Gradually increased herd immunity estimates Since the pandemic started over a year ago.

14.44% in 100 days Knox County population is fully vaccinatedThis means that the patient has been vaccinated with both the Pfizer vaccine and the modelna vaccine, or has been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine once. Assuming everything is the same, it will take more than a year to vaccinate 70% of the county’s population.

But it’s not that simple.

Tennessee vaccine supply remains fluctuating

We hope that three vaccine manufacturers have been granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and that other manufacturers are underway. However, the supply of the three available brands may still be inadequate.

Pfizer was the most available vaccine since it was first approved. In Tennessee, Moderna is behind it. The latest approved shots, Johnson & Johnson, can be hard to come by.

As with the first two vaccines, it takes time for company, state, and local providers to distribute doses in full volume.

Children must be part of herd immunity and therefore vaccine efforts

Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not licensed for children under the age of 16, but the age group is an important part of achieving herd immunity.

Children are participating in Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials, and testing for teens is the farthest. The two companies will soon announce the results of two vaccinations for children over the age of 12.

Pfizer and Moderna are working to determine if young children need different doses. The manufacturer wants to eventually vaccinate a 6-month-old baby.

Johnson & Johnson plans his own pediatric study, but it’s unclear when his child will be vaccinated.

The vaccine must be particularly effective against coronavirus variants

It is difficult to keep up with the progression of the disease. The COVID-19 variant is a major concern for manufacturers, and it is not the only one.

The vaccine is so new that it is unclear how long the immunity will last after the patient receives the injection. It is also unclear whether the vaccine will prevent people from transmitting the disease to those around them. Research is being done to answer these questions, but it will take some time to understand how the COVID-19 vaccine actually works.

What can improve the immune timeline and “end” the pandemic?

Speeding up vaccination depends primarily on vaccine manufacturers, public health authorities, and healthcare providers, but it also requires the average person to play their part.

There are three things you can do to help us all reach herd immunity: get vaccinated when you can, encourage others to do the same, and yours. Stay safe after the shot.

So far, demand has outstripped supply, but Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of health at Knox County, is concerned that intake may decline over time. Her message to those who are hesitant is this: Think about your community members.

“It’s not just for yourself, but for all of us. It’s about protecting your grandma and others who may potentially get sick,” Buchanan said. I was sick. I think it is very important for all of us to do this as a community. Everyone, regardless of age, needs to be vaccinated. ”