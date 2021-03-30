University of Colorado Boulder Student Advocates Prevention of Gun Violence – Colorado Daily





Student organizers at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Students Demand Action, and other community members talked about the effects of gun violence at a small rally on campus on Monday. The rally began in silence at 2:30 pm, a week after the gunman stepped into the King Supers in South Boulder and killed 10 people. The larger campus also participated in the silent prayer at the same time. Student Demand Action is part of Everytown For Gun Safety, a national advocacy group that Devon Romero, a sophomore at CUBoulder, joined as a teenager. When Romero was 17, her father was killed by an armed intruder who invaded their home. “It’s one of the things that doesn’t make national news, and that’s a big reason I joined the Students Demand Action,” she said. “After that happened to me, I realized it could happen to anyone. You shouldn’t wait for something that you want to make a difference to happen.” Romero, chairman of the group’s CU Boulder branch, said the death of her father was preventable. The man who killed her father was a serious offender who would not have had access to the gun. She said the goal of the rally on Monday was to integrate CU Boulder with the larger Boulder community. “Our main message is to save lives,” she said. “The more we can do now, the less lives we can lose in the future.” Denver teacher and organizer Tim Hernandez addresses a crowd of about 50 at a rally in Norrin Quad on Monday to see if gun violence goes far beyond the head-to-head mass shootings. I asked the attendees to do it. Gun violence can occur in domestic conflicts, repression of colored races, and police, he said. Hernandez said he didn’t want to hear that gun violence was too big a problem because of the culture and system of the country. “Culture and systems are endorsed by people, which means you can choose which system and which culture you want to build in Denver’s larger boulder community, CU Boulder, and in the larger Colorado community,” he said. Said. “I invite you to the job.” Freshmen at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Isabel Miller and Emerson Fisher, said they attended the rally because they wanted to be more involved in the campus’s efforts to prevent gun violence. “I think we still have a long way to go, so it’s really, really important to stay in attendance at events like this,” Miller said.

