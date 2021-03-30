You can protect your whole body with an injection into your arm





Dear Dr. Roach: I have been vaccinated more than 50 times in my life (I am 78 years old). Most of it is while in the military. Most of the time, the shots are made on the upper arm, so it’s easy to wonder how the vaccine spreads throughout the body. We welcome your explanation of exactly what is happening. Please forgive my ignorance. — CC Dear CC: Recognizing what you don’t know is a sign of wisdom, not weakness. Vaccination is a way to establish immunity to an infection without getting the actual illness. The word “vaccine” itself means “cow” in Latin, reminding us that exposure to cowpox caused only mild skin reactions, but provided lifelong protection against deadly smallpox. Vaccines usually consist of weakened forms of bacteria or viruses that prevent the disease, or small, non-infectious, purified parts of the bacteria. After the injection, the body’s inflammatory and immune cells can not only destroy the components of the vaccine in the arm, but also “remember” the injection. This prepares you to destroy the actual infection if your body is exposed. Many vaccines provide lifelong protection because memory cells usually last your life, even if the vaccine is destroyed and removed from your body within a few days. Other vaccines require regular booster shots to maintain high immunity enough to protect you. The first two COVID-19 vaccines use new technology. mRNA “transmits” to the muscle cells of the arm and makes certain proteins (“peplomers”) that the coronavirus uses to invade the cells. Again, mRNA and peplomer are destroyed by the body’s natural system, but not before the body learns how to recognize this important part of the coronavirus. These vaccines have proven to be very effective in preventing infectious diseases, especially serious ones. The vaccine can be given to other parts of the body. Some are given especially to the gluteal muscles of children. Some are given orally. However, all approved vaccines have proven to be effective, even for emergency use. Dear Dr. Roach: I have osteoporosis due to heartburn. So what kind of osteoporosis medication can you take? — BK Dear BK: Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole (Prirosec) can interfere with the body’s ability to absorb calcium. Evidence of increased fractures is less convincing, but there is a slight increase in osteoporosis among long-term users of PPIs. Nevertheless, it is advisable to increase dietary calcium in women and men taking long-term proton pump inhibitors. Think twice before using proton pump inhibitors for the long term, unless absolutely necessary. If osteoporosis persists despite adequate calcium intake, and if PPI is stopped or cannot be stopped, it may be appropriate to consider osteoporosis medication. You can develop osteoporosis even if you are not using PPI. Bisphosphonates, such as alendronate (Fosamax) and risedronate (Actonel), are usually the first-line treatment for osteoporosis because of the strong evidence that they are effective in preventing fractures. People taking these medications should be reassessed after 3-5 years of treatment. Later, treatment is often discontinued or suspended due to the risk of atypical hip fractures. Readers can email their questions to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos