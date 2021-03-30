Scientists fear the emergence of Covid mutations that evade vaccines next year

New arrival Coronavirus Mutations that significantly reduce current efficacy may appear within next year COVID-19 vaccines, scientists around the world warn.

According to experts, the inability to provide fair and equitable access to vaccines increases this risk by allowing the virus to continue to spread freely among the poorest and most vulnerable populations in the world. ..

A survey of 77 scientists from 28 countries conducted by the People’s Vaccine Alliance found that two-thirds until Sars-Cov-2 was mutated, disabling and modifying most first-generation vaccines. Said he believed that the world was within a year. I needed a jab.

Almost one-third of those surveyed showed a period of 9 months or less.

The overwhelming majority (88%) say that in many countries, low vaccination coverage increases the likelihood of developing vaccine resistance mutations.

Less than 1 in 8 people said they believed that mutations would never invalidate the current vaccine.

At current global vaccination rates, only 10 percent of people in most poor countries are by the end of the year, according to an alliance of more than 50 aid charities and other organizations campaigning for equitable vaccine access. Will be vaccinated against.

Devi Sridhar, a professor of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The more the virus circulates, the more likely it is that mutations and mutations will emerge, which can invalidate current vaccines. At the same time, poor countries are left behind without basic medicines like vaccines and oxygen. I am.

“As we have learned, the virus does not care about borders. We must vaccinate as many people as possible, anywhere in the world, as soon as possible. Why wait and watch instead? “

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed have manufacturers sharing technology and intellectual property. COVID-19 vaccine.

Many vaccines are produced by developed countries, which have already ordered most of their planned doses this year, and poor countries are in short supply.

Studies show that the wealthiest countries in the world buy one billion times more doses than their citizens need. The UK has accumulated one of the world’s largest vaccine stockpiles and ordered more than 400 million doses. This is enough to inoculate the entire population three or more times.

Experts fear that uneven distribution of supply could have a global impact on the fight against Covid-19.

Greg Gonzalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University, said: University.

“We all have a self-interest in making the Covid-19 vaccine accessible to everyone in the world, wherever we live. The virus does not respect borders and is somewhere on the planet. The fact that there is a new variant of the virus means that none of us are safe. “

Earlier this month, developed countries blocked a proposal to waive their intellectual property rights to the Covid-19 vaccine. This gives manufacturers in low-income countries access to the technology needed to produce their supplies.

Global Justice Now, a group of campaigns on trade, health and justice issues, said it was lazy because of the patent system that prevented factories around the world from providing assistance.

Doctors Without Borders at humanitarian institutions has accused countries of blocking the proposal to be hypocritical. “It is really unacceptable to prevent poorer countries from having the best opportunity to respond to the crisis,” he said.

Studies show that the current generation of Covid vaccines continues to be effective in providing hospital treatment and mortality protection from previously detected coronavirus variants.

However, scientists fear that new mutations may emerge in the virus that can circumvent the immunity caused by natural infections and vaccinations.