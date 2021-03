Mother’s exposure to behavioral chemicals such as autism in children

3D chemical structure of bisphenol A. Credit: Edgar181 via Wikimedia Commons

New research by researchers at Simon Fraser University’s Faculty of Health Sciences — Today American Journal of Epidemiology— Autism-like behavior in preschool age children to exposure during pregnancy to selected environmental toxins such as metals, pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), phthalates, bisphenol A (BPA) A correlation was found between increased expression. The census measured levels of 25 chemicals in blood and urine samples collected from 1,861 Canadian women during the first semester of pregnancy. A follow-up study was conducted on 478 participants and the Social Response Scale (SRS) tool was used to assess autism-like behavior. School children.. Researchers have found high maternal levels of cadmium, lead, and some phthalates in the blood. Urine sample It was associated with increased SRS scores, and these associations were particularly strong among children with a high degree of behavior such as autism. Interestingly, the study also found that increased maternal concentrations of manganese, transnonaclor, many organophosphorus pesticide metabolites, and monoethyl phthalate (MEP) were most strongly associated with lower SRS scores. It has been pointed out. Josh Alampi, the lead author of this study, primarily “emphasizes the relationship between selected environmental toxins and increased SRS scores. The association of these environmental chemicals with brain development during pregnancy. Further research is needed to fully assess the impact. “ Result is, Statistical analysis toolCalled Bayesian quantile regression, this allowed researchers to determine which individual toxicants were associated with increased SRS scores in a more subtle way than traditional methods. “The relationship we found between these toxicants and the SRS score would not have been detected using means-based methods of statistical analysis (such as linear regression),” said Alampi. “Quantile regression is not often used by researchers, but it can be a powerful method for analyzing complex population-based data.” Prenatal phthalate exposure associated with autistic characteristics in boys For more information:

Joshua D Alampi et al, Pregnancy exposure to toxic and autistic behavior using Bayesian quantile regression, American Journal of Epidemiology (2021). Joshua D Alampi et al, Pregnancy exposure to toxic and autistic behavior using Bayesian quantile regression,(2021). DOI: 10.1093 / aje / kwab065 Provided by

Simon Fraser University



