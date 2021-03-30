First, research suggests that stress can be “beneficial” to the brain.Method is as follows





Who thought of it? For the first time, one study revealed certain positive aspects of stress that could benefit the brain. Studies show that people who have never or rarely experienced stressors are more likely to have poor cognitive function. For decades, stress has been the focus of much research, which has continuously-and, of course-has highlighted its negative health effects. From headaches and skin problems to digestive disorders, anxiety, irritability, and even lifestyle effects, the consequences of stress can vary and are usually not good news for people’s health. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University in the United States are now studying this issue from a different angle for the first time. They focused on those who were unstressed or under minimal stress and sought to find out if these individuals were healthier. “There was always the assumption that stress was bad. I took a step back and thought, what about those who report no stress? My previous work focused on those with high and low levels of stress. I guessed it, but there was no question about what it would look like in the absence of stress. Are they the healthiest of all? “, Said David M. Almeida, lead author of the study. I will explain. The study, published in the journal Emotion, uses data from approximately 2,800 people who were first asked to take a cognitive test. They were then interviewed every night for eight consecutive nights about their well-being, especially about the chronic conditions they may suffer, their mood, and the number of stressors they encountered that day. Researchers say that about 10% of participants or groups who report not experiencing stressors are, of course, less likely to be in chronic health and experience better mood throughout the day. I found that. However, what is interesting here is that these participants also have poor cognitive test performance, showing a significant difference. In addition, researchers are less likely to report that people who do not suffer from stressors also receive or receive emotional support, and are less likely to experience the positive things that are happening throughout the day. It states. One possible explanation suggested by researchers is the fact that facing small day-to-day stressors can create opportunities for people to solve problems, which can help cognitive function. .. Still, it seems to be a dose issue, and stress generally remains particularly bad for people’s general health. In fact, stress is seen as a major public health challenge around the world and has become an even more serious problem since the outbreak of the pandemic.

