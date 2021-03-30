Autism more common than previously thought, researchers say | Anglia





Autism is more common than previously thought, and a new large study from the University of Cambridge suggests that children at social disadvantages are more likely to have autism. .. A study of more than 7 million adolescents concluded that 1 in 57 (1.76%) children in the United Kingdom are in the autism spectrum. A study by Cambridge psychiatric scientists, along with researchers at Newcastle University and Maastricht University, also found that black and Chinese students were 26% and 38% more likely to have autism, respectively. Earlier estimates of the prevalence of autism by the same research group in Cambridge suggested that less than 1 in 64 children (1.57%) had autism. Researchers said this increase was likely due to the fact that autism has become better recognized by both parents and schools in recent years. Students with autism records at school are 60% more likely to be at a social disadvantage and 36% less likely to speak English, according to researchers. Scientists used information from a national student database for students aged 2 to 21 at a state school in the United Kingdom. Of the more than 7,047,301 students studied, 119,821 were diagnosed with autism in their educational records. Almost one-fifth (21,660 or 18.1%) also had learning disabilities, according to a study published in the journal JAMAPaediatrics. Boys had a 2.8% prevalence of autism and girls had a 0.65% prevalence. The prevalence of autism is highest in black ethnic students (2.1%) and lowest in Roman / Irish Travelers (0.85%), and scientists say these estimates were first published for these populations. Stated. Dr. Andres Roman-Urrestarazu, Principal Investigator of the Center for Autism Research (ARC) and the Faculty of Public Health, Cambridge University, said: “Also, there were significant differences in the diagnosis of autism among ethnic minorities, but it is not clear why this is the case and further investigation is needed.” Professor Fiona Matthews of Newcastle University said the study “emphasizes the need to pay more attention to the unrecognized and different needs of children with autism who are disadvantaged and diverse.” Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, director of ARC, said: “You can take a snapshot of how many children have autism and explore regional and ethnic differences to clarify their association with vulnerability. “It is important to protect the right to access diagnostic services and education to meet the needs of children.”

