The question remains as to why the COVID-19 vaccination record is recorded on the card rather than on the website or app.





Las Vegas (KLAS) — For some time, COVID-19 vaccination has been steadily increasing in Nevada. The state reports that 1.2 million people have been shot so far. In Clark County, more than 919,000 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19, and about one-third have been fully vaccinated. However, there are still some questions surrounding vaccination cards. Many people wonder why medical records that prove that people have been vaccinated are recorded on paper rather than digitally. The state said the CDC has issued a form to track and verify doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mary Rentina, a carrier of the COVID-19 vaccination card, said: Mary likes convenience and wishes it would be easier to document the vaccine. “I think it’s a little cool to be able to get a QR code,” said Mary Lendina, a carrier of the COVID-19 vaccine card. “Everything else is digital.” “This is a way to help Governor Sisorak focus on equality and full access, as not everyone has access to digital technology,” said COVID-19 Response Director, Nevada. Caleb Cage says. The state plans to keep the form, but is considering potential digital options. “We are committed to achieving fairness. We have the infrastructure to do so and we are working with partners in the private sector,” said Cage. New York has launched the first COVID-19 vaccine digital passport. People there can use their mobile app to prove their vaccinations or to show that they have recently tested negative for the virus. “We don’t need to have 50 different vaccine passports because we need a system that works with each state,” said Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at the UNLV School of Public Health. According to Rab, the card isn’t designed to show evidence of vaccination, but it’s designed as a reminder when others start traveling or going out. “I’m going to take a picture of it too, just that’s why I have a backup of it on my phone,” Rentina said.

