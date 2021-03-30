Public health officials warn as Sonoma County approaches resumption

Local public health officials and elected leaders will avoid another coronavirus outbreak in other parts of the country on Monday as Sonoma County plans to resume more operations and public activities soon next week. I urged the residents to stay vigilant.

With the recent success of reducing the spread of COVID-19 after seven months of struggling to move forward from the bottom of the state’s four-part reopening plan, the county only landed first, from the red layer to orange. It’s about to move on to the layer of. Last week.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase acknowledged that the pace of county reopening was accelerating, but “safe and cautious (reopening) and the surge experienced or experienced by other states and regions. I want to avoid it. “

At a press conference, Mace said the county’s main benchmark for measuring virus infections that the state uses weekly to assess resumption eligibility is a four-tier roadmap for the state to gradually reopen 58 counties in California. He said it was at the lowest level since it started last August.

If all three benchmarks remain the same or decline when the state reviews them on Tuesday, Sonoma County will feature a medium level COVID-19 spread on April 13 from red to orange. Eligible to move to the layer of.

On Monday, the adjusted new daily coronavirus infection rate in Sonoma County was 3.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The overall virus test positive rate, the share of the positive COVID-19 test, was 1.6%. The percentage of positive tests in the underprivileged community was 2.3%.

But if California vaccinates the arms of residents of the state’s poorest community four million times, the county could move to the Oranges even faster. When that happens, the state will facilitate entry into that class, and Sonoma County will qualify as long as the virus infection does not rise this week. Two weeks ago, when the state inoculated the first 2 million of the 8 million most disadvantaged inhabitants, the county benefited on March 21 and officially resumed and expanded its business.

Moving to the orange layer allows businesses such as stores, restaurants and gyms to further increase their indoor customer base. In particular, non-food bars will eventually be able to reopen outdoors after a long break.

Unserved wineries, breweries and distilleries can be reopened indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Cinemas that were limited to 25% capacity in the red layer can be expanded to 50% capacity in the orange layer guidelines.

Also, in churches and other places of worship and cultural ceremonies, the internal capacity can be expanded to 50% or 200, whichever is less.

At a briefing on the pandemic response on Monday, county supervisor Susan Gorin said, “We need to remain vigilant as we move through the reopening phase.” “Moving to the orange layer doesn’t mean it’s time to return to life and get together in a big group, as we do at Miami Beach.”

Wes Daniels of the family-owned Daniels Chapel of the Rose, Santa Rosa’s funeral home, took more families indoors by advancing to the orange layer, despite continuing the funeral outdoors. He said he could go.

“That means families have more choices and we can serve them with greater abilities,” Daniels said.

Cara Recine, owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studios in Santa Rosa and Napa, also welcomed the potential for internal expansion. The state’s orange reopening designation allows you to expand your dance studio, fitness center, and gym capacity from 10% to 25%.

Despite the enthusiasm for the expected reopening of the wider community, local officials were familiar with alarming comments from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden on Monday. Resume is paused in each state.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky strongly warned of the possibility of a fourth outbreak of coronavirus and said he felt a recurring sense of “imminent ruin.”

“There are many reasons for hope,” she said in the country, her voice quivering. “But I’m scared now.”

At the White House briefing, she said, “After this pandemic, wait a little longer to get as much vaccination as possible so that all the people we all love are still here.”

According to the New York Times database, the seven-day average of new U.S. virus cases as of Sunday was about 63,000, comparable to late October, up from 54,000 a day two weeks ago. .. Similar rises in past summers and winters have significantly increased the spread of the virus, according to Dr. Warensky. Still, the seven-day average of new deaths remains close to 1,000 per day, while new cases and deaths have declined from their peak in early January.

Mase reiterated the need for continued vigilance, but expressed hope that an ongoing vaccine campaign would curb pandemic disease.

For example, she said that the proportion of recent COVID-19 tests in areas over the age of 75 has been reduced to 0% by vaccination of 85% of the population in that age group.

Linda Hopkins, chairman of the county’s supervisory board, said no new cases of coronavirus have been reported in local elderly care facilities in the past three weeks. In addition, the number of local residents who died from viral complications was 308, and no new deaths have been reported since March 13.

You can contact the staff writer Martin Espinoza (707-521-5213 or [email protected]). @Pressreno on Twitter.