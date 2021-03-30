



Authorities are hoping to reduce the number of children in the age group of 2 to 4 to eight, and then move forward with more children, Frenck said. Eventually, hundreds of children under the age of 11 could enroll in Cincinnati Children, he said. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved in the United States for children aged 16 and 17, and the company began clinical trials in children aged 12 last year. According to the vaccine maker, Moderna began last year with clinical trials in children. Within two weeks, Moderna announced that the study had been extended to children under the age of 12. Pfizer and Moderna are currently the only vaccine manufacturers in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in children. Frenck said there were two reasons to vaccinate children. “One is a direct effect,” he said. “The virus is unlikely to cause serious illness in children, but it is not zero.” Of the more than 3 million children infected in the United States, about 300 have died of COVID-19 and more than 12,000 have been hospitalized. “The problem is that we can’t predict which children will get the severe infection, so we need to get vaccinated,” Frenck said. According to the hospital, about 500 families are already interested in participating. Later studies will include both vaccines and placebo. Currently, more than 1,200 volunteers, including more than 300 adolescents, are participating in the Cincinnati Children’s COVID-19 vaccine trial. The clinical trials to be conducted will be conducted at the Gambling Vaccine Research Center on the Avondale campus of Cincinnati Children’s. way to participate If a parent or guardian is interested in enrolling their child in a clinical COVID-19 vaccine study after using Cincinnati Children’s Lens, they should visit the following site: redcap.research.cchmc.org/surveys/index.php?s=FTW4CTWRCR

