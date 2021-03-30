Play your role in defeating colon cancer





The colon, or large intestine, is an important part of our digestive system. As with any body part, exercising regularly and eating a healthy diet, especially a low-calorie, high-fiber diet, can greatly help protect this important organ. Unfortunately, many people are at risk of developing diseases such as colon cancer. Colon cancer results from unidentified growth of the large intestine. These growths, also known as polyps, can lead to malignant tumors that block the pathways of the colon, preventing them from functioning properly. “Because the colon is like a tube, growth in the tube causes obstruction, which means that your excrement cannot pass through,” said the Gastroenterological and Liver Disease Institute at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City. Said Dr. John Arnell Pangilinan, director of the. Said. “In that sense, it will affect your entire digestive tract, which means you can’t eat.” Not only is the disease fatal, it is also one of the most common forms of cancer in the Philippines. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, this is behind breast and lung cancer, accounting for 11.3% of all cases recorded domestically in 2020. Symptoms of the disease include bloody stools, unexplained weight loss, and abdominal pain. There are many ways to screen yourself for signs of colon cancer. St. Luke’s offers several options for patients interested in undergoing testing. Of these procedures, the most effective and accurate procedure is colonoscopy. “Regular colonoscopy allows doctors to find and remove polyps and early signs of cancer before they get worse. Removing polyps before they get cancer puts them at risk for colon cancer. “It’s gone,” said Dr. Ian Homarka, director of the Institute for Gastroenterological Liver Diseases at the Centrux Medical Center-Global City. Dr. Pangilinan and Dr. Cua recommend that anyone over the age of 45 (with or without symptoms of colon cancer) undergo colonoscopy. St. Luke’s offers a wellness colonoscopy package It entrusts patient health to a roster of world-class professionals at a competitive price. The package costs P30,869, which includes basic colonoscopy, physician professional fees, and outpatient COVID-19RT-PCR testing. For patients who wish to have a colonoscopy but are concerned about the risk of being infected with COVID-19, St. Luke’s protocol includes regular inspections of well-placed hygiene stations and staff. You don’t have to worry because it is strictly enforced. According to Dr. Pangilinan, delaying colonoscopy can be costly to long-term health. “We can’t delay colonoscopy screening for long periods of time. We thought we could see the results of the delays in the next few years,” said Dr. Pangilinan. “The delay may lead to larger polyps in the future. To enjoy the benefits of the package, patients can book from the St. Luke’s Product Information Center (ext. 8-789-7700). 5104, 8-846-8830 or 0998-5822276. Indeed, this is a great opportunity to be proactive in taking care of yourself. With St. Luke’s expertise as the best hospital in the Philippines, once in their hands, you no longer have to worry about your colon. ADVT.

