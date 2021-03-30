Northeastern prisoners had no visits for most of last year after the pandemic rules





Relatives have filed a proceeding against the Ministry of Justice, stating that the prisoners’ children have the right to a family life disproportionately affected by the crisis. According to BBC analysis, thousands of prisoners made less than two social visits during most of last year, and prisoners were also locked up in cells 23 hours a day as part of the coronavirus protocol. After it became clear. The governor allowed the reintroduction of social visits to begin in July 2020, but the shared data unit considered two blockades in 2020 and many plan until mid-August or later. I found that I didn’t do it. Sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%;"/> The information released shows the number of days prisons, including HMP Lawnewton, HMP Durham, and HMP Northumberland, were closed to visitors during the first two Covid-19 blockades. HMP Lawnewton, which takes women and young criminals, was closed a total of 175 times and opened for 78 days from March 24th to July 27th and from October 13th to December 2nd. HMP Durham, a category B reception prison for men, reopened on August 17, closed from November 6 to December 2, closed for a total of 172 days, opened for 81 days, and held at HMP Diabolt. There was a young criminal institute. The store opened in August, a day later, so it was closed for 173 days. read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%;"/> read more Inspector’s report reveals what life in HMP Durham looks like during a pandemic Category C, which holds the prison HMP Northumberland, was closed for a total of 146 days, open 107 days, until July 22, and then from November 6 to December 2. Data on other northeastern prisons were not available. Guidance limited prisoners to one-month face-to-face contact and one video call, even if the prison quickly opened a visit hall. That is, more than 5,000 prisoners had up to two visits between March and December. Video calling features were introduced, but their use was gradual and some were not accessible until January 2021. Barrister Jake Richards, who leads the proceedings, said Whitehall had “no coherent plans” to keep the child in contact with the imprisoned parents because of the inconsistent approach across the property. Blame. “This led to unfairness,” he said. “Depending on where your parents are in jail, it affects your right to see them-it can’t be right.” During the battle, local families are supported by the charity Nepacs, which gathers the opinions of relatives and prisoners for improvement, from 9:30 am to noon on Thursday, April 8. “At Nepax, staff and volunteers are aware of the struggles experienced by residents and their loved ones and the impact of canceling visits on them, especially children,” said CEO Amanda Lacy. “. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “There is no doubt that our response has saved lives and helped protect the NHS. Prison infections and deaths are significantly less than expected at the start of the pandemic. “Each prison was opened last summer when it was safe. Another clear evidence-based plan to relax current restrictions and keep prisoners safe without taking unnecessarily strict measures. there is.” The dramatic events of the pandemic have had a major impact on many of our valued local advertisers, and as a result, the advertising we receive. We are now more dependent on your support through purchasing our newspapers. If possible, pick up a copy of the paper when you are in the store. Thank you very much.

