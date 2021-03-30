Dementia and certain types of glaucoma may share a common pathology-ScienceDaily





Studies published online find that a type of glaucoma called normal tension glaucoma is associated with an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia. British Journal of Offtalmology..

Glaucoma is a condition in which the optic nerve is damaged and can eventually lead to blindness. In most types of glaucoma, the damage is caused by increased intraocular pressure, which is not the case with normal-tension glaucoma. Although the pathology of normal-tension glaucoma, a subtype of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), is not fully understood, the authors may share a neurodegenerative pathway similar to dementia. It suggests that there is sex. Primary open-angle glaucoma and dementia have been associated in several previous studies, but not all studies have found this association. Primary open-angle glaucoma includes not only low-tension glaucoma or normal-tension glaucoma (NTG) in which intraocular pressure does not rise above normal levels, but also high-tension glaucoma (HTG) with high intraocular pressure. .. Normal-tension glaucoma is more common in Asia, while high-tension glaucoma is more common in Europe. Two studies showing an association between primary open-angle glaucoma and dementia included many people of Asian ethnicity. As a result, the authors suspected that cognitive impairment and dementia may be associated with normal tension glaucoma in particular. To investigate, they used the Australian and New Zealand progressive glaucoma registries to randomly select 248 patients aged 65 years and older with normal-tension glaucoma and select them by age and gender for high-tension glaucoma. Was matched with 349 patients. All patients were invited to participate in health questionnaires and cognitive assessments over the phone. A total of 290 patients (144 with normal-tension glaucoma and 146 with high-tension glaucoma) underwent cognitive screening. There was no difference between the two groups in baseline demographics and eye parameters. Cognitive impairment was more than twice as common in patients with normal-tension glaucoma as in patients with high-tension glaucoma. Since this is an observational study, the cause could not be determined and the authors may have been affected by unobserved differences in clinical features or cognition of patients who were not contacted or participated. Gender cannot be ruled out. Risk factors for cardiovascular disease that are strongly associated with dementia, such as stroke, smoking, hypertension, and diabetes, were considered in the analysis, but other potentially influential factors such as socioeconomic status were not considered. It was. Nonetheless, the authors conclude that “the discovery of a link between normal-tension glaucoma and cognitive impairment supports increased evidence suggesting a link between normal-tension glaucoma and dementia.” I have.

Story source: material Provided by BMJ.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

