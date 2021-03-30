Health
Three female polio vaccinated people killed in Afghanistan
Islamabad-An unknown armed group shot dead three female anti-polio workers in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is one of two countries in the world, along with neighboring Pakistan, where devastating childhood illnesses are widespread.
Tuesday’s violence occurred on the second day of the first five-day polio vaccination drive of the year in a conflict-torn country. Authorities say they aim to reach nearly one million children in Afghanistan under the age of five in 32 of the country’s 34 states. ..
Officials said the murdered woman was vaccinated with polio in parts of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar.
No one immediately responsibly used violence.
Afghanistan reported 56 new cases of polio in 2020, and authorities have already detected about 20 new cases this year.
Continued combat and door-to-door bans in the Taliban armed groups have been accused of hindering domestic poliovirus eradication efforts.
The Afghan Ministry of Health estimates that about 3 million children have been deprived of polio vaccine in the last three years.
Health Minister Wahid Majiroy said at a rally on Monday that he launched a polio vaccination campaign and that safety concerns could prevent about one million children from receiving the polio vaccine in 2021.
Pakistan also began nationwide five-day home-visit vaccination of polio on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Faisal Sultan, a special aide to Pakistan’s National Health Service Prime Minister, said the promotion of polio vaccination is aimed at more than 40 million children under the age of five in 156 districts of Pakistan.
File-A boy received a polio vaccine drop during an anti-polio campaign in a low-income area in Karachi, Pakistan.
According to Sultan, the government respects coronavirus safety guidelines and employs approximately 285,000 front-line workers to administer polio vaccine to targeted people.
In recent years, attacks on vaccinated people and police officers guarding them have retreated anti-poliodrive and a surge in new infectious diseases in Pakistan. The violence killed dozens of polio workers and guards escorting them.
Islamic extremists see the polio vaccine as an effort to gather information about their activities, but a majority of conservative rural radical religious groups-Islamic Pakistan is for killing children. Refusing vaccination as a Western-led conspiracy.
Pakistani officials have allowed the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to arrange a fake vaccination campaign with the help of local doctors to allow U.S. forces to find and kill al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, who is fleeing deep in Pakistan. It claims that attacks on polio teams have increased particularly since 2011.
Pakistan, where polio infected 84 children in 2020, has reported one confirmed case so far this year.
“Despite the (COVID-19) pandemic challenges, 2021 offers a unique opportunity to harness the benefits of 2020,” announced in connection with the launch of the vaccination drive on Monday. A government statement said.
The second polio drive in 2021 in South Asian countries is in the midst of a third wave of coronavirus infection, and Pakistani authorities have over 4,000 new cases and 100 COVIDs in the last 24 hours- 19 Reported death from pandemic.
Hours after the start of the polio vaccination drive on Monday, authorities impose a partial blockade on “high-risk” Pakistani districts, including the capital Islamabad, due to a “very dangerous” surge in new coronavirus cases. Did.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country 13 months ago, the government has recorded approximately 14,400 deaths and more than 663,000 infections from COVID-19.
Pakistani officials say the proportion of people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen surprisingly from about 3% a few weeks ago to nearly 12%, and the actual number of infections is much higher than reported cases. It suggests that it is likely to be high.
The current wave of coronavirus infections could be worse than the first wave of summer 2020, which Pakistan had to impose a national blockade to contain the virus, Sultan said. It was.
Pakistani President Arif Alvi tweeted on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19, similar to Defense Minister Shawkat Hattak.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was also virus-positive earlier this month. Faisal tweeted on Sunday that Kahn was advised to make a “steady clinical recovery” and resume building his official work routine.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]