Three female polio vaccinated people killed in Afghanistan

Islamabad-An unknown armed group shot dead three female anti-polio workers in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is one of two countries in the world, along with neighboring Pakistan, where devastating childhood illnesses are widespread.

Tuesday’s violence occurred on the second day of the first five-day polio vaccination drive of the year in a conflict-torn country. Authorities say they aim to reach nearly one million children in Afghanistan under the age of five in 32 of the country’s 34 states. ..

Officials said the murdered woman was vaccinated with polio in parts of Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar.

No one immediately responsibly used violence.

Afghanistan reported 56 new cases of polio in 2020, and authorities have already detected about 20 new cases this year.

Continued combat and door-to-door bans in the Taliban armed groups have been accused of hindering domestic poliovirus eradication efforts.

The Afghan Ministry of Health estimates that about 3 million children have been deprived of polio vaccine in the last three years.

Health Minister Wahid Majiroy said at a rally on Monday that he launched a polio vaccination campaign and that safety concerns could prevent about one million children from receiving the polio vaccine in 2021.

Pakistan also began nationwide five-day home-visit vaccination of polio on Monday amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Faisal Sultan, a special aide to Pakistan’s National Health Service Prime Minister, said the promotion of polio vaccination is aimed at more than 40 million children under the age of five in 156 districts of Pakistan.

File-A boy received a polio vaccine drop during an anti-polio campaign in a low-income area in Karachi, Pakistan.

According to Sultan, the government respects coronavirus safety guidelines and employs approximately 285,000 front-line workers to administer polio vaccine to targeted people.

In recent years, attacks on vaccinated people and police officers guarding them have retreated anti-poliodrive and a surge in new infectious diseases in Pakistan. The violence killed dozens of polio workers and guards escorting them.

Islamic extremists see the polio vaccine as an effort to gather information about their activities, but a majority of conservative rural radical religious groups-Islamic Pakistan is for killing children. Refusing vaccination as a Western-led conspiracy.

Pakistani officials have allowed the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to arrange a fake vaccination campaign with the help of local doctors to allow U.S. forces to find and kill al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, who is fleeing deep in Pakistan. It claims that attacks on polio teams have increased particularly since 2011.

Pakistan, where polio infected 84 children in 2020, has reported one confirmed case so far this year.

“Despite the (COVID-19) pandemic challenges, 2021 offers a unique opportunity to harness the benefits of 2020,” announced in connection with the launch of the vaccination drive on Monday. A government statement said.

The second polio drive in 2021 in South Asian countries is in the midst of a third wave of coronavirus infection, and Pakistani authorities have over 4,000 new cases and 100 COVIDs in the last 24 hours- 19 Reported death from pandemic.

Hours after the start of the polio vaccination drive on Monday, authorities impose a partial blockade on “high-risk” Pakistani districts, including the capital Islamabad, due to a “very dangerous” surge in new coronavirus cases. Did.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country 13 months ago, the government has recorded approximately 14,400 deaths and more than 663,000 infections from COVID-19.

Pakistani officials say the proportion of people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen surprisingly from about 3% a few weeks ago to nearly 12%, and the actual number of infections is much higher than reported cases. It suggests that it is likely to be high.

The current wave of coronavirus infections could be worse than the first wave of summer 2020, which Pakistan had to impose a national blockade to contain the virus, Sultan said. It was.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi tweeted on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19, similar to Defense Minister Shawkat Hattak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also virus-positive earlier this month. Faisal tweeted on Sunday that Kahn was advised to make a “steady clinical recovery” and resume building his official work routine.