Studies have found that severe periodontal disease can increase the risk of high blood pressure





Photo (c) Kanok Sulaiman-Getty Images A new study conducted by researchers at the American Heart Association Dental hygiene And blood pressure.. Their findings are Periodontal disease (Periodontitis) There is a high risk of developing high blood pressure.The team hopes that these findings will encourage consumers to pay more attention to them. Tooth habits It can have long-term effects on heart health. “Patients with periodontal disease often develop high blood pressure, especially if they have active gingival inflammation or bleeding gums.” Said Researcher Evamunos Aguilera, DDS. “Hypertension is usually asymptomatic and many may not be aware of the high risk of cardiovascular complications. Severe periodontitis and hypertension in healthy adults without a definitive diagnosis of hypertension. The purpose was to investigate the relationship with. ” Relationship between oral health and heart health To understand how dental hygiene affects blood pressure, researchers evaluate the results of previous studies, including data on 250 adults with severe periodontal disease and 250 adults with healthy gums. Did. For nearly 20 years, participants provided blood samples, measured blood pressure, and underwent dental examinations to assess the severity of periodontal disease. None of the participants had health problems when the study began, but researchers found that between people with severe periodontal disease and those with poor heart health. I noticed that there was a clear correlation. Participants with active gum inflammation and severe periodontal disease are more likely to have high blood pressure, and researchers have defined that more than 50% of teeth are infected. Ultimately, severe periodontitis doubled the chances of participants having high blood pressure. Poor dental health was also associated with lower good cholesterol levels, higher glucose levels, and higher bad cholesterol levels. Overall, periodontal disease can have a significant impact on consumer heart health due to the inflammation it causes. “This evidence shows that periodontal disease bacteria can damage the gums and cause an inflammatory response that can affect the development of systemic diseases, including high blood pressure,” said DMD researcher Francesca Daiout. Says. “This means that a link between periodontal disease and elevated blood pressure occurs long before a patient develops hypertension. Our study also worries that many people are worried about the diagnosis of hypertension. I’m sure I’m not aware of the possibilities. ” Researchers say it is important for dentists and primary care physicians to identify risk factors and recommend patients for further testing and observation. Consumers can play their part by practicing healthy dental habits. “Oral hygiene strategies, such as brushing teeth twice a day, have proven to be very effective in managing and preventing the most common oral conditions. Our findings show that it helps prevent high blood pressure. It shows that it can also be a useful, powerful and affordable tool, “says Dr. D. Aout said.

