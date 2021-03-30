Why you don’t lose weight despite an intermittent fast





Intermittent fasting is rapidly becoming one of the most common weight loss strategies. This diet plan is unique in that it does not limit your dietary choices and focuses primarily on what you eat and when. Some studies have shown that it is a healthy way to lose weight, Tummy fat.. In addition to weight loss, it is also thought to help improve metabolic health and extend lifespan. “But that didn’t work for some people, which could be due to their improper adherence to basic measures,” said Sakae, chief health coach at MY22BMI. Preety Tyagi, a foster and founder, said. Below, she shows some such basic measures. Not eating the efficient part You are not thinking Potion size.. That is, you may be fasting at long intervals, but when you start eating, you consume food without considering the size of the pieces. It doesn’t work in your favor, especially when you’re trying to lose weight. It may ruin your metabolic rate. So stick to the size of the small pieces when eating. Ingestion of high-calorie foods If you continue to eat foods that are high in calories and cooked with unhealthy fats, you may not be able to easily lose excess weight. Continue to eat healthy foods such as salads and healthy fats, even during intermittent fasting. Do you have empty calories? (Source: Getty Images / Sinkstock) Physical fitness You may not be considering training as an option. Physical activity Not only to stay healthy Lose weight.. Low calorie You may be consuming a very small amount of calories. Suddenly doing so can disrupt your metabolism and make your body think it needs to function with lower calories. Therefore, remember to reduce your calorie intake gradually, not suddenly. Follow us for more lifestyle news: Twitter: Lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

