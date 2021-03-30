Latin American News-Brazil Increases Youth COVID-19 Death Risk









Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday. March 30, 2021 Reuters: In southern Brazil, researchers say there is a surge in COVID-19 deaths in young and middle-aged adults after a viral variant known as P.1 has been identified. Stated. They analyzed data from Parana, the largest state in southern Brazil, for 553,518 cases diagnosed between September 2020 and March 17, 2021. The proportion of dying patients in all age groups stabilized or decreased between September and January. However, according to a report posted to medRxiv on Friday prior to peer review, mortality has increased in almost all groups over the age of 20 since February. From January to February, these rates tripled from 0.04% to 0.13% in patients aged 20-29 and doubled in patients aged 30-39, 40-49, and 50-59. I did. “Individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 diagnosed in February 2021 had a risk of death that was more than three times higher than those diagnosed in January 2021,” the researchers said. .. “In summary, these preliminary findings suggest that the mortality rate of young and middle-aged adults will increase significantly after the identification of a new SARS-CoV-2 strain that is endemic in Brazil. , This should cause a public health warning. “ Latin America’s largest economy is suffering from the worst stages of a pandemic, with more than 3,000 deaths per day as new infectious variants rampage across the country. Bolsonaro has become internationally renowned for countering the blockade, questioning vaccines, and promoting unproven “miracle” treatments. Brazil has a combined number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States amid growing dissatisfaction with coronavirus deaths and the return of leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the political phase. Only tracking.

