There are few requests for smoking cessation services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Demand for smoking cessation services decreased by 27% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from the North American Quitline Consortium.

According to a press release from the North American Quitline Consortium, the decline in requests for smoking cessation assistance correlates with the increase in cigarette use reported by the US Treasury, a significant change from a steady decline over the years.

“COVID-19 has rebalanced progress on smoking cessation, but if we pay attention to making people aware of risks and services, we can reverse this trend and start making progress again in 2021. We know we can. Please help them, “said Linda Bailey., JD, MHS, The North American Quitline Consortium President and CEO said at a media briefing.

Decrease in smoking cessation demands

According to the CDC, smoking prevalence in the United States fell from 42% in 1965 to 25% in 1997 and 14% in 2019. However, current smoking rates show an increase of 1% after a 4% decrease in tobacco sales in the first 10 months of 2020. According to the release, 5% every year since 2015.

“”U.S. Surgeon President has decisively linked smoking to suppression of the immune system, ” Ann Dijurio, National Director of Lung Health Policy at the American Lung Association, said in a briefing. “According to the CDC, smoking increases the risk of illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. In this light, quitting has never been more important.”

The North American Quitline Consortium Report investigated data calls made to Quitlines from 53 US states and territories via 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Since 2012, the number of calls to non-smoking lines has increased from about 700,000 to more than 900,000 annually. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, smoking cessation service demands dropped significantly to 525,609 calls in 2020, down 27% from 2019, according to reports.

In addition, in 2020, non-smoking phones decreased by 6% from January to March, decreased by 39% from April to June, decreased by 30% from July to September, and decreased by 30% from October to December. It decreased by 21%.

Throughout 2020, 20 states in the United States reportedly spread a message about smoking cessation during a pandemic. According to the report, empathic messages, messages aimed at supporting and encouraging smoking cessation rather than blame, and messages explaining the availability of smoking cessation services were the most popular in these states.

“The decline in smoking rates was uneven throughout American society.” mat Earrings, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Program Officer said during the briefing. “Targeted marketing, continued sales of mentor tobacco and other flavored tobacco products, and unequal access to smoking cessation services are for low-income, poorly educated people with commercial tobacco products, lesbians, gays, and bisexuals. It is one of the barriers that has resulted in disproportionate harm to those identified as. And / or transgender, many color communities, people with mental illness or disability in substance use. “

Impact of smoking and mental health

COVID-19 pandemic increased the rate of stress and anxiety For many, including smokers..

“We … we believe that stress and anxiety also help reduce the number of people seeking help to stop using tobacco., ” Bailey said..

according to To Catherine Saused, Deputy Director of Smoking Cessation Leadership Center University of California, San Francisco, Most smokers Additional risks from COVID-19 and smoking Most people report an interest in quitting or reducing tobacco use, with about one-third of smokers increasing their tobacco intake last year For higher levels of stress is connected with Pandemic. Increased smoking and reduced access to smoking cessation associated with COVID-19 have a strong and immediate impact on smoking cessation. it can May exacerbate depression and anxiety Also Complex recovery from Other Mental health and substance use disorder, She said..

“”The pandemic took a large basket of anxiety, depression and addiction that we have in the United States and, for smokers, put that basket on steroids.“Saucedo said in the release. “Smoking has been shown to exacerbate all these bad things, but people have stopped trying to quit. We need to regain the momentum we had and save lives again. We know how to do this. “

In addition, in a CDC survey conducted in the summer of 2020, about two in five Americans reported serious mental health symptoms.

“”The increasing rates of anxiety, depression and isolation are so perceived that more and more people are contacting the helpline, seeking help and interacting with us. For those in critical condition, Dr. Ken Duckworth, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the National Federation of Mental Illness Families, said in a briefing.

Strategies to improve access

According to the speaker, it was important to increase access to smoking cessation services during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the importance of smoking cessation and ensuring that smokers receive proven smoking cessation treatments,” said Dijurio. “Last year’s decline in calls to non-smoking lines was a disturbing development, and we are working with our partners to help understand and reverse this trend.”

The procedure was performed To overcome Challenges and Barriers Brought by COVID-19 Pandemic..Piercing highlighted some policy changes American Lung Association Helps smokers quit smoking during a pandemic and overcomes some of the unique challenges posed by the pandemic.. DMany non-urgent medical appointments were canceled during PandemicWith the expansion of telemedicine, patients will have access to medical appointments, Including smoking—No smoking With counseling processing. Also, sSome U..S.. The state has lifted telemedicine restrictions on Medicaid and private insurance. DDue to the overwhelming unemployment during the pandemic, many states have reopened open registration for state exchanges for those who are unemployed without insurance. Finally, PResident Biden Signed a law to expand premium tax credits for more affordable health insurance coverage. Also, Some states are expanding their Medicaid programs to offer low-income residents the benefits of quitting smoking, and the American Lung Association encourages others to do the same. Providing healthcare to 2.2 million individuals in the coverage gap, He said..is this Pay attention to, As the data showss What uninsured people have a is more than double Smoking rate compared to those with personal insurance, He said..

Smoking Cessation Leadership Center was established to address mental health and smoking issues “I COVID finish,” release At the end of March, Former smokers’ social media campaigns to talk about quitting themselves to spread the word about the benefits of quitting smoking by improving both individuals‘s Physical and mental health.

in addition, “”Thanks to COVID-19, the American Society of Addiction Medicine continues to advocate bold structural changes that enhance the ability of clinicians to build a stable workforce that can assist in the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders., ” Dr. Brian Harley, MD, board member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and next president-elect, said in a briefing. “We specifically support the standardization of the provision of individual addiction care, including smoking cessation, and provide consistent and appropriate health insurance, especially for individuals with substance use disorders, including tobacco use disorders, and the clinical practice of treating them. We will provide the doctor with appropriate reimbursement. “

