The test detects SARS-CoV-2 virus even after mutation





A recent study conducted by NTU researchers in collaboration with NTU Singapore describes a diagnostic test that has been developed. SARS-CoV-2 Even after it has undergone a mutation.The results of the study were published in the journal Nature Communications.. “The virus is very smart. It can mutate, edit, or shuffle genetic material, which may prevent diagnostic tests from detecting the virus,” said research leader Tammenhow. High-sensitivity test that can catch the virus even if the gene sequence changes In addition, frequent tests are indispensable to prevent the transmission of the virus in the population, so develop the test quickly and affordably and use it as a resource Allowed to be deployed-insufficient settings. “ The researchers behind the study used a reaction mixture containing enAsCas12a, a variant of the enzyme Cas12a, which acts like a pair of “molecular scissors” to extract a segment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the rest of the viral genome. I programmed it to cut. This is done by two different molecules known as guide RNAs designed to recognize specific sites on the viral genome. “Combining two or more guide RNAs with the enzyme enAsCas12a allows other guide RNAs to’relieve’this mismatch, even if one of the guide RNAs cannot guide to the correct segment of the virus due to mutations,” How said. Says. .. When a virus or variant is detected, the Cas12 enzyme is overactivated and begins to cut out detectable genetic material in the sample, including fluorochrome-tagged molecules that are added to the reaction mixture. When this molecule is cleaved, it glows and is detected by a microplate reader. A test named VaNGuard (Variant Nucleotide Guard) is so far capable of recognizing up to two mutations within a target site on the SARS-CoV-2 genome. “If the virus is present, the molecule will glow. If not, it means that the virus is absent, causing overactivation of the molecule scissors.” The team is not only planning future research to further improve the diagnostic kit, but has also obtained approval from relevant authorities to commercialize the test.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos