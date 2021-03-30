Health
A couple trying to make their baby experience high anxiety and low sperm count – CBS San Francisco
San Francisco (KPIX) — Many cradle are empty all over the world. One year after the pandemic, a baby bust occurred.
“This is the very stressful world we live in today. Stress is not great for fertility,” said Philip Levine, a professor of economics at Wellesley.
Professor Levine co-authored a recent Brookings Institution report on fertility. He has been tracking global trends for years. He told KPIX5 that blockade restrictions, unemployment and economic uncertainty persuaded more couples to “pause” childbirth in a pandemic.
“Given the environment in which you feel a high level of anxiety, is it really a moment like’Gee, now is a great time to have a child’,” said Professor Levine.
However, some couples have continued to try and have not been successful so far. KPIX 5 calls Bay Area couples “Mary” and “Tom.”
“It was an emotionally harsh and tragic experience,” commented Mary.
“It was very, very difficult. It is also very isolated,” Tom added.
The couple have been trying to get pregnant before the pandemic. They are trying to disperse the factors that make them difficult, and they realize that they may both contribute to the situation.
“I don’t know yet. There are some good hypotheses about what’s going on, but what’s the real reason? We’ll never know it completely,” Mary said.
Neither is infected with COVID-19, but new evidence shows that the virus appears to be punching sperm.
“There are many studies showing that the coronavirus can affect male fertility,” said Dr. James Smith.
Dr. Smith is Director of Male Reproductive Health at UCSF. He reviewed the data and what it suggests for SARS-CoV-2 and male fertility.
“It’s the disease itself that affects sperm, the process of getting sick from illness,” explained Dr. Smith.
Viral infections can cause inflammation of the organs in which sperm are made.
“The virus does not invade the testicles directly, but it can cause a lot of inflammation and death of many sperm cells in the testicles,” said a male fertility expert.
In one study of men who were previously fertile and recovered from mild or moderate COVID infections with many children, nearly 40% had low sperm counts.
In addition, over 60% increased the white blood cell count in semen. It is a sign of inflammation.
The virus can also affect the quality of male testosterone. Hormones are also made in the testicles.
“Coronaviruses can damage sperm and hormones, which is another reason why you really need to be aware of coronaviruses,” said Dr. Smith.
There are other viral threats to male fertility, including HIV, Zika fever, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and mumps.
No one knows at this time how long the problem will last with COVID-19. It may take several months or more.
“This is still a new issue for us to come up with a definitive answer,” explained Dr. Smith.
“It definitely adds a level of stress,” Tom said.
Mary and Tom have this advice: stay healthy and get vaccinated when you qualify.
“We are very excited to be vaccinated,” Mary said.
“We’re going to take that opportunity,” Tom added.
In the meantime, fertility specialists and couples are advised to stay vigilant and take all precautions. That means social distance, hand hygiene, and wearing a mask.
With respect to the currently available COVID-19 vaccines, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine supports these vaccines for use by all individuals.
..
