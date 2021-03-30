Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Involvement: Treatment, Prospects

After you get breast cancer Diagnosis, it probably won’t be long before your doctor starts talking to you about lymph nodes. Lymph node metastasis is an important part of breast cancer staging and treatment. This article will help explain when that means Breast cancer spreads Lymph nodes, how they affect the staging of cancer, and the types of treatment that are commonly used.

You have hundreds of lymph nodes throughout your body. Your lymph nodes are part of your lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. Lymph nodes are small bean-shaped structures that contain immune cells that help fight infection. They are connected by a system of lymphatic vessels that carry fluid throughout your body. Toxic substances are filtered as fluid passes through the lymph nodes. When the cancer cells move away from the primary tumor, the cancer spreads.In breast cancer, these cells Lymph node Closest to the affected breast. These lymph nodes are usually under the arm, but there are also lymph node clusters near the collarbone and sternum. The closest to the breast is called the sentinel lymph node.The node under your armpit is called Axillary lymph nodes.. Even if the cancer reaches nearby lymph nodes, it does not mean that it has spread to other areas. However, cancer that has reached the lymphatic system or bloodstream is more likely to move to other parts of the body. Breast cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes may be treated more aggressively than if it did not reach the lymph nodes. The· 5-year survival rate For breast cancer that has not reached nearby lymph nodes, it is 99% compared to 86% if it does.

After the initial cancer diagnosis, it is necessary to know if it has spread beyond the primary tumor.If you have enlarged lymph nodes, your doctor may be able to perform a needle biopsy.. Otherwise, you can check the lymph nodes during breast surgery. Your doctor assigns clinical stage based on: Physical examination

Image inspection

Tumor biopsy After surgery, more detailed information is available from the breast tissue and lymph nodes. This information helps to provide the pathological stage. Lymph node metastasis is an important factor in the staging of breast cancer. For the TNM staging system: T For tumor size

For tumor size N Represents lymph node metastasis

Represents lymph node metastasis M For metastasis (diffusion) Let’s take a closer look at what you need to know about cancer cells and lymph node metastases. Lymph node involvement NX: Cancer cells in the lymph nodes cannot be measured.

Cancer cells in the lymph nodes cannot be measured. N0: No cancer cells were found in nearby lymph nodes.

No cancer cells were found in nearby lymph nodes. N1: The cancer has spread to one to three subarm lymph nodes, or a small number of cancer cells have been found in the lymph nodes near the sternum during sentinel lymph node biopsy.

The cancer has spread to one to three subarm lymph nodes, or a small number of cancer cells have been found in the lymph nodes near the sternum during sentinel lymph node biopsy. N2: The cancer has spread to 4 to 9 lymph nodes in the arm or the lymph nodes in the breast.

The cancer has spread to 4 to 9 lymph nodes in the arm or the lymph nodes in the breast. N3: Cancer has spread to more than 10 axillary lymph nodes, one site is more than 2 mm (mm), or cancer is found in the lymph nodes under the clavicle and one site is more than 2 mm I will. Other things that can affect the staging of breast cancer are: Tumor grade. This has to do with how cancer cells look abnormal under a microscope. The higher the grade, the more aggressive the cancer.

This has to do with how cancer cells look abnormal under a microscope. The higher the grade, the more aggressive the cancer. Biomarker test. Cancer cells include estrogen, progesterone, HER2 (Growth-promoting protein found on the outside of breast cells). All of these help promote the growth of cancer cells in the breast. All these factors are combined to determine the stage. Breast cancer staging There are four stages of breast cancer. If lymph nodes are involved, it is at least stage 2. Metastatic breast cancer It’s stage 4.

If some cancer cells reach the lymph nodes, you probably won’t notice. As the number of cancer cells increases, symptoms include lumps and swelling in the armpits and around the collarbone. Even if you haven’t found a lump in your breast, your lymph nodes may be swollen. There are also non-cancerous conditions that cause swelling of the lymph nodes in the area near the breast. If you notice swollen lymph nodes but have no other symptoms or signs, see your doctor.

Breast cancer treatment Options are based on a variety of factors, including: Breast cancer cell hormone and HER2 receptor status

Tumor grade

Stage of cancer

Your genetics or genetic genes Surgery The two main types of surgery for primary breast tumors are breast-conserving surgery (mastectomy) or mastectomy. Breast mass removal including Removal of breast tumor Affected surrounding tissue. Your surgeon will try to save the rest of the breast.

including Removal of breast tumor Affected surrounding tissue. Your surgeon will try to save the rest of the breast. Mastectomy Involved Remove the entire breastIn some cases, some or some of the lymph nodes near the breast are also removed. radiation Radiation therapy It is often done after surgery, especially if there are lymph node metastases. You can target specific lymph nodes, tumors, or areas where the tumor has been surgically removed. The goal of radiation therapy is to focus on cancer cells that may still be present in specific areas, such as lymph nodes or tissues that are close to the resected tumor. Radiation therapy can damage the DNA of cancer cells, which helps destroy them. It does not target the whole body like chemotherapy, so it has a lower risk of harming healthy cells. There are two types of radiation: External beam radiation. This is the most common type of radiation therapy for breast cancer. It involves a large machine that sends a beam of radiation to a specific area of ​​your chest where cancer cells may still be present.

This is the most common type of radiation therapy for breast cancer. It involves a large machine that sends a beam of radiation to a specific area of ​​your chest where cancer cells may still be present. Internal radiation. This method, also known as brachytherapy, is usually used after breast mass removal or for early-stage breast cancer. It involves placing radioactive pellets or seeds within a specific area of ​​the breast through a catheter. Pellets are usually left for about 10-20 minutes before removal. Lymph node dissection Lymph node dissection is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of lymph nodes near the tumor. Then examine a sample of lymph node tissue for signs of cancer cells. This treatment includes: Local lymph node dissection , This is the removal of some lymph nodes near the tumor area

, This is the removal of some lymph nodes near the tumor area Radical lymph node dissection, This is the removal of all lymph nodes near the tumor area Removing some lymph nodes does not always cause problems and does not weaken the immune system. However, lack of lymph nodes can cause lymphatic fluid to regurgitate. Lymphedema.. The risk of lymphedema increases with the number of resected lymph nodes. Once it is developed, this can be a long-term problem. Other side effects include numbness in the arms and shoulders and reduced range of motion. Large-scale results in 2017 Clinical trial Axillary lymph nodes (below the arm) have shown that if cancer cells are found in the sentinel lymph node (closest to the breast), they do not necessarily need to be resected. This applies to patients with early-stage breast cancer who are undergoing breast mass resection. Looking at the 10-year results, the study found that removal of the sentinel lymph node alone did not appear to affect survival when compared to axillary lymph node dissection. chemical treatment chemical treatment The drug can destroy cancer cells throughout your body. Your doctor may suggest chemotherapy if you have lymph node metastases or if the cancer may have spread beyond the lymph nodes. Chemotherapy is a very advanced cancer or negative For hormones and HER2 receptors. Hormone therapy Hormone therapy It can block estrogen receptors and reduce estrogen levels. This may be an effective treatment option for breast cancer with a hormone receptor status of estrogen positive (ER +). This type of treatment is also called endocrine therapy. These drugs are: Aromatase inhibitor

Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist

Tamoxifen Target therapy Target therapy Attacks certain types of cancer cells. For example HER2-positive breast cancer Can be handled with: Monoclonal antibody

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Other targeted therapies include: Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor

mTOR inhibitor

PARP inhibitor Compared to chemotherapy, targeted therapies tend to better convey the difference between cancer cells and normal cells. For this reason, these treatments can damage cancer cells while limiting their harm to normal cells. Immunotherapy Immunotherapy Is a type of biological therapy that helps the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells. Some examples of breast cancer immunotherapy include the following drugs given as intravenous (IV) infusions: Pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) Clinical trial Clinical trial It is available for many types and stages of breast cancer. Oncologists can help you determine if you have the right exam for you.

Not all breast cancers are similar. The treatment experience of others may be completely different from yours. Understanding your type and stage can help you understand your doctor’s recommendations. This may help you feel better about your treatment choices. Most of the cancer treatment is the relationship between you and your oncology team. There are some things you want to know early on to get enough information about a particular type of breast cancer. What to find from your doctor Stage of cancer

Tumor grade

Your hormone and HER2 receptor status

Genetic testing

Your surgical options: mastectomy, mastectomy, lymph node biopsy, Breast reconstruction

How to know your treatment goals, side effects, and whether your treatment is working Oncologist It’s their job to meet cancer patients every day and see you as a whole. Express your desires and needs. Rest assured that there are no trivial questions to ask.