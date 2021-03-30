Elderly people with mild cognitive impairment and high risk of suicide attempt







Byers reported receiving grants from VA during the course of the study and from NIMH, the National Institute on Aging, the University of California, San Francisco, and the Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Elderly people who have recently been diagnosed with dementia or mild cognitive impairment JAMA Psychiatry. “Until our study, the link between mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia and suicide risk was not well understood.” Dr. Amy L. Buyers, MPH, The head of the San Francisco Veterans Health System, and the head of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, told Healio Psychiatry. “Our study, as far as we know, is the first study to use a national cohort to investigate the question of whether mild cognitive impairment affects the risk of suicide in later years. In addition, mild cognitive impairment. Providing robust prior and up-to-date measurements of the diagnosis of disability or dementia, we were able to determine whether the latest diagnosis mitigates the risk of suicide. First use of a large national cohort We then investigated these novel and important research questions. “ Byers et al. Could obtain data from five Veterans Affairs (VA) databases and a CMS database, from which all VA medical centers in the United States could be included. From a total research population of 147,595, their tendency was consistent with 1: 3 US veterans aged 50 and over who were diagnosed. Mild cognitive impairment (N = 21,085) Individuals diagnosed with dementia at or before baseline (n = 63,255) and individuals who have not been diagnosed either through demographic characteristics and the Charlesson Comorbidity Index (n = 63,255) .. The average age of participants was 74.7 years, with 97.1% being male and 86.1% being non-Hispanic Caucasian.Researchers have mild cognitive impairment or Diagnosis of dementia Recently if the diagnostic code did not exist before the baseline. Key results and countermeasures include suicide attempt information up to December 31, 2016, non-fatal data obtained via the National Suicide Prevention Applications Network, and fatal data via the mortality data repository. Was acquired. The results showed that 138 (0.7%) with mild cognitive impairment and 400 (0.6%) with dementia attempted suicide during follow-up, compared with 253 without mild cognitive impairment or dementia. 0.4%) was shown. By exploratory analysis, Byers et al. Found no palliative effect of psychiatric comorbidities on the association between mild cognitive impairment or dementia and suicide attempt. Those who were recently diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or dementia were consistently at highest risk of suicide attempt after adjusting for demographic details and medical and psychiatric comorbidities. Adjusted HR was 1.73 (95% CI, 1.34-2.22) for recent mild cognitive impairment and 1.44 (95% CI, 1.17-1.77) for recent dementia. The risks associated with previous diagnosis were not significant, with previous mild cognitive impairment HR of 1.03 (95% CI, 0.78-1.36) and previous dementia HR of 1.14 (95% CI, 0.95-1.36). .. “Post-diagnosis support services (eg, social discontinuities, social events, pre-care plans, improved psychological treatment) make individuals and their families feel lonely when they receive a deep diagnosis such as mild cognitive impairment. It’s important to provide sooner or later so that there is no disability or dementia, “said Buyers. “Our investigation makes it clear that it is essential to help those who agree with the diagnosis and handle the associated grief.”

