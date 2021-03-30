35 new coronavirus cases in Johnson County

At 10 am on Tuesday, Iowa reported a positive test result for 629 for COVID-19, but since then there have been no new COVID-19-related deaths. Monday morning state tally, according to Coronavirus.Iowa.gov..

Authorities continue to report that a total of 5,729 COVID-19-infected persons across the state, including 78 in Johnson County, have died from the disease. County first Death from this disease was reported on April 4, 2020.

Reported deaths represent only deaths added to the Iowa Public Health Service’s public dashboard within the last 24 hours, not deaths that occurred within the last 24 hours. After a person dies, it often takes a week or more, and in some cases a couple of weeks, before an additional death is added to the state dashboard.

Authorities reported 103 influenza-related deaths Throughout Iowa during the 2019-20 flu season. COVID-19 is expected to be the third leading cause of death in Iowa Behind only heart disease and cancer in 2020, According to 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data..

► ► Where to take the test For COVID-19 in Johnson County

How many people are in the hospital?

At 10 am on Tuesday, the state hospitalized 52 virus patients in the state’s fifth RMCC, including Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, and Van Buren. I reported that I was doing it. 17 patients in intensive care units in Wapello and Washington counties and the area. The region last peaked with 371 inpatients on 18th and 19th November, and peaked at 102 in the ICU on 19th November.

Authorities reported 186 COVID-19 patients admitted throughout the state on Tuesday morning, 45 of whom were admitted to the ICU. Previous highs were 1,527 reported on November 18th and 288 reported on November 17th.

COVID at Iowa City School

Students at Iowa City’s school studied primarily in a hybrid model of face-to-face and online instruction this year, but after Governor Kim switched to full-online or full-face-to-face learning on February 15. Reynolds signed the bill on January 29 Require schools to provide full-time face-to-face learning. The number of students and staff who have been tested positive for illness or who have been quarantined after being exposed to a positive test has also recovered in recent weeks to 70% since full face-to-face learning. It has increased by nearly 150%. Each has resumed.

At 10 am on Tuesday, the district reported that 89 students and 2 staff were currently positive or estimated to be positive for the disease. District COVID-19 Dashboard, And 1,149 students and 247 staff have been tested positive or estimated to be positive since August 15. The district has quarantined / suspended face-to-face activities in five classrooms, but there are no extracurricular groups as a result of potential exposure to students and staff. Currently, a total of 308 students and 13 staff are being quarantined.

► ► Tracking COVID-19 cases at school Throughout Iowa, from kindergarten to high school

University of Iowa COVID-19

An official at the University of Iowa said On Monday, 11 more COVID-19s were self-reported by students from Friday, bringing the total to 3,080 from August 18th. Authorities reported two more cases among university faculty and staff, a total of 462 cases starting August 18.

The university also reported three students currently living in dormitories that are being quarantined or quarantined.

► ► This is what we know Students quarantining a case of coronavirus in Iowa, Iowa, University

COVID cases at Iowa Prison

The state continues to report two individuals imprisoned at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Currently positive for this disease.. An additional 523 prisoners and 108 employees tested positive and then recovered.

Five prisoners in the facility died of the disease: Richard Leroy Peters, 77, Died on September 6thHarold Arthur Duncan, 89, Died January 26James Charles Creppe, 79, Died January 28Robert Frank Taylor, 72, Died January 31Stephen James Van Lipper, 63, Died on February 4th.. Nineteen people under the supervision of the Iowa Correctional Bureau died of complications associated with COVID-19.Among the staff of the department, the staff of the Iowa Women’s Correctional Facility of COVID-19 Died on November 16th COVID-19 Clarinda Correctional Facility Staff Died November 28..

► More last week:The man convicted of sexual abuse is the 19th prisoner in Iowa who died of COVID-19 complications.

► ► Iowa lost in COVID-19: Remember Iowa lost in COVID-19. Let’s carry their story with us together.

COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Iowa

Authorities continue to report outbreaks in two of 436 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

Nursing home residents have proven to be particularly vulnerable to the disease. Of the state of Iowa that died of COVID-19, 2,234 of the state’s more than 5,700 deaths were residents of such facilities, even though it accounts for less than 1% of the state’s population. Family visits to the facility were severely restricted nationwide as authorities tried to prevent the virus from finding a foothold in the facility last spring. It led to the quarantine of thousands of frail elderly Iowans.

According to a ProPublica report using data from the US Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers up to January, outbreaks at facilities in the Iowa City area caused dozens of Iowa deaths, including: 12 at Solon Nursing Care CenterAt 9 Amana colonial mansion Belplane Specialty Care; Five At Coral Building Lantern Park Specialty CareIowa City 3 Rehabilitation & Healthcare And Briarwood Healthcare Center.

►Details:Iowa has reached zero COVID outbreaks in nursing homes after the vaccine suppressed the coronavirus

► ► How to track COVID-19 In Johnson County

Iowa Coronavirus, by number

State-reported figures for Johnson County and the entire state of Iowa as of 10 am on Tuesday. The numbers in parentheses represent the changes since Friday morning.

Total test conducted: 194,278 (+503); 4,428,371 (+14,492)

Total positive test: 14,312 (+35); 378,664 (+629)

14-day positive rate: 5.1%; 4.7%

Admitted to RMCC Region 5: 52 (+2)

Get ICU Care in RMCC Region 5: 17 (+1)

Total deaths: 78 (-); 5,729 (-)

Total dose of vaccine given in Iowa: 86,946; 1,419,638 *

Total Residents Fully Vaccinated in Iowa: 34,420; 583,248 *

RMCC Region 5 includes the counties of Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kiokaku, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington.

Source: Iowa Public Health Service

Zach Thompson is the editor of Press-Citizen and can access the following URL: [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter. @zthomp..