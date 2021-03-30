Saskatchewan. Follow AstraZeneca Vaccine Advice Instead of Immunizing People Under 55





Regina-Saskatchewan says it is following national advice recommending that people under the age of 55 not be injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until further safety reviews are conducted. The Ministry of Health states that most of the 15,000 vaccines it has received so far have been in the arms of people over the age of 58 at Regina’s drive-through clinic. Some healthcare workers under the age of 55 are also said to have received these shots, but so far no adverse effects have been reported. The state states that the remaining dose of AstraZeneca is less than 100, but an additional 46,600 doses are planned from the United States this week. A total of nearly 180,000 vaccinations have been carried out in Saskatchewan so far, and authorities confirm how suspending AstraZeneca vaccination for young people will affect vaccination campaigns. It states that. The state is also continuing to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases in and around Regina, which has brought the state’s average of new daily cases back to about 200, the last number during the winter surge. Was seen in. An additional 202 new infections were reported state-wide on Monday, with 101 in the capital. There were 162 people in the hospital, 25 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Health officials have also warned that more infectious strains of the virus that had become established in Regina are increasing in Moosejaw. Of the 1,474 atypical cases reported in Saskatchewan, 1,222 were found in and around Regina, and another 109 were from the health zone, including Moosejaw. The Ministry of Health began asking Moosejaw residents to stay home and avoid guests over the weekend, but the state lifted the ban on home visits a few weeks ago, allowing up to 10 people to enter the house at one time. I made it possible. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Moe reinstated restrictions on households in Regina and the surrounding communities. This corresponds to the concentration of urban varieties that said Canada had the worst per capita spreads at the time. Ryan Meili, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP opposition, has imposed Regina-specific bans and other public health measures on Mo’s Saskatchewan government, including closing bars and restaurants for face-to-face meals and a 30-person worship limit. I asked you to expand. service. The first strain identified in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7, is the most commonly found strain in Saskatchewan. In a statement on Monday, Moose’s office pointed out additional advice from Dr. Sakibshahab, Chief Medical Health Officer of Saskatchewan, and gave Moose Jaw residents work-at-home, public masks, and unnecessary. Asked to avoid traveling. “Dr. Shahab continues to monitor the state-wide situation, including Moosejaw,” spokesman Julie Legott said.

