How long does immunity last after COVID-19 vaccination? – FOX23 News

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 51 million people in the United States have been completely vaccinated with the COVID-19 virus, and more than 93 million Americans have been vaccinated at least once.

As more people get vaccinated, the question is changing from “how to find a vaccine” to “how much a vaccine protects me”.

This is what researchers say about the duration of immunity after COVID-19 vaccination.

First of all, what is immunity?

Immunity is the body’s ability to protect itself from “foreign bodies” such as viruses.

What can you do to get immunity?

There are two ways to get immunity from the virus. Innate immunity occurs when the body makes antibodies after getting sick. Immunity induced by the vaccine when it encourages your body to make antibodies.

Vaccines are drugs that help the immune system make antibodies to fight the viruses and bacteria that cause the disease.

Your body naturally makes antibodies in response to viruses in your system.

How long does it take to build immunity to the disease?

It usually takes weeks for your body to produce antibodies, or organisms that fight the disease. It takes time to get vaccinated or get sick.

Contact after vaccination and before the production of enough antibodies to fight the disease can lead to the disease.

How long does immunity to the disease last after getting sick or getting vaccinated?

The length of time you are immune to the disease can vary. Some vaccines immunize for life after a few doses, but other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine, require an annual dose called a “booster” to continue protection.

How about the COVID-19 vaccine? How long will the protection last?

The challenge of discovering how long the COVID-19 vaccine protects is that the vaccines used in the United States have not existed for too long. As a result, scientists have only a few months of research information and can draw conclusions about the term of protection. Will last.

Fortunately, the information seems to indicate protection for some time.

Researcher says They are watching People who recover from COVID-19 infection appear to have long-term immunity that lasts at least 6 to 8 months and can last for years.

When infected with COVID-19, the immune system makes antibodies Within a few weeks After being infected, according to Christina Aungst, a community pharmacist who writes on the GoodRX website.

Aungst pointed out that once innate immunity develops, the body knows how to fight infection when re-exposed. Unlikely You will catch COVID-19 again.

Aungst also pointed out Recent research It found that innate immunity was still present in people eight months after they became infected.

Some researchers believe that innate immunity to COVID-19 may persist A few years, Continuously Recent research Showed that people who have recovered from COVID-19 have Powerful and protective killer immune cells Even if no antibody is found in the blood sample.

Three types of immune cells help a person “remember” infected viruses and signal the body to fight those viruses.

When it comes to vaccines, the time it takes to develop immunity varies. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is said to provide complete immunity 7 days after receiving the second shot. The Moderna vaccine provides complete immunity 14 days after the second vaccination.

according to British Medical Journal StudySome researchers believe that the vaccines currently in use provide protection that may last for some time.

Another study cited by Aungst suggests that Immunity quickly weakens and annual shots may be needed to strengthen protection.

How do mutants affect immunity?

New strains of the virus are not uncommon, and so far researchers believe that current vaccines protect at least two of the identified mutants.

For variants known as South African variants Researchers have found that the vaccine is less effectiveHowever, it may provide some protection against it.

“Our vaccine can provide some protection against more serious illnesses, even against South African variants, especially in older patients, as it is the patient population that ultimately needs treatment. I still think it’s highly sexual, said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Biopharmaceutical Research and Development at AstraZeneca. Told the guardian..

