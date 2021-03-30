Everything you need to know about female hair loss





When you hear the word “hair loss”, it’s probably male hair loss that immediately comes to mind, but did you know that 40% of women over the age of 40 experience visible hair loss? It’s something that doesn’t get much attention, and if you’re a woman experiencing hair loss, it might have come a bit of a surprise. If you are a woman suffering from hair loss, here is a guide to help you understand what is happening. What Causes Hair Loss? There are many things that can cause hair loss and thinning. Hormonal changes are a common cause of hair loss in women, and many women experience significant changes in hair thickness within the first few months of childbirth. Autoimmune diseases such as thyroid problems can also cause hair loss and a deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals. Iron deficiency.. However, the most common cause of hair loss is female alopecia. Female alopecia is hereditary. Up to two-thirds of women are thought to experience this as they get older and can be exacerbated by age and hormonal changes. menopause.. Treatment of female hair loss If hair loss is due to hormonal changes or vitamin deficiency, these health problems can be easily addressed and hair loss should stop over time. The same is true for hair loss associated with thyroid disorders. Successful treatment of thyroid problems should resolve the problem of hair loss. Treatment of age-related hereditary hair loss and thinning hair can be more difficult. The epilator finasteride (often known by the Propecia brand name) is not approved by the FDA for use in women, so women have fewer options than men. Women can use minoxidil (commonly known as Rogaine). This is a foam or solution that can be applied directly to the scalp to stimulate hair growth. Results can be seen from 12 weeks, but when the solution is stopped, hair growth stops and there is no guarantee that it will work at all. For a more permanent solution, you can consider flocking. The most effective type of hair transplant is hair follicle unit extraction (FUE). This involves removing individual hair follicles from the donor part of the body (usually another area of ​​the head) and transplanting them into the area of ​​the head with thinning hair. For more information hshairclinic.co.uk.. Dealing with hair loss Unfortunately, thinning hair tends to occur in larger areas of the scalp, making the hair transplant procedure less likely to be feasible among women. Therefore, many women need to learn to accept hair loss and thinning hair. If you need the support of people in similar situations, consider joining a support or social group. Talking to friends and family about your situation helps you deal with it and reduce embarrassment and feelings of embarrassment. You can always cover it with a wig or head wrap if you wish, but it must be your own choice. There should be no stigma associated with female hair loss, and learning to accept yourself should be a priority.

