Real-world evidence shows that the COVID-19 vaccine works





Three months after the US COVID-19 vaccination campaign began, researchers are beginning to collect data showing that vaccines are as good in the real world as clinical trials testing them. .. Recent studies have consistently shown that vaccines not only prevent symptoms, but also reduce the risk of someone getting infected with the coronavirus. This is a signal that not only prevents the disease, but also reduces the spread of the virus. The· modern And Pfizer / BioNTech Both vaccines were about 95% effective in protecting people from symptomatological COVID-19 in large trials. When they were distributed to the public, they were never guaranteed to work the same way. Despite the researchers’ best efforts to closely mimic the real world in clinical trials, they are by no means exactly the same. The type of people who apply for a clinical trial may not represent the general public. Certain groups, such as pregnant people, were not recruited for the exam. Dose administration was performed in a more controlled environment than at the mass vaccination site. That’s why it’s so encouraging to see these vaccines do as good a job as protecting people outside of clinical trials. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released promising results from a study designed to see how well the COVID-19 vaccine can protect front-line workers from infection in the real environment. .. A little less than 4,000 healthcare professionals and first responders Wipe myself every week More than 13 weeks to check for viruses. In that group, who were regularly exposed to COVID-19 at work, two doses of the vaccine were 90% effective against infection. A single dose was also protective. Prevented 80% of infections. Image: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The CDC results are based on other studies with similarly good results. The first real-world data on vaccines came from Israel, which quickly launched the COVID-19 vaccination program. One study Since February, we have compared about 600,000 people vaccinated with Pfizer / BioNTech Shots with 600,000 people who have not been vaccinated. One week after the second dose, it was found to be 94% effective against symptomatological COVID-19. In the United States, the first data came from people living in long-term care facilities and healthcare professionals. These people also happened to be the first people to be vaccinated in the United States. Careful observation of the care facility was especially important for researchers, as the people living in the care facility are elderly and very vulnerable to COVID-19. In addition, vaccines may not work well in the elderly.So only one dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine 63% valid Infections against coronavirus infections (as well as symptoms) at two Connecticut care facilities, according to a March CDC report. Another study In a group of Mayo Clinic patients vaccinated from December 2020 to early February 2021, shots of residents and health care workers in all care facilities are probably 88% more effective against coronavirus infection. I found out. As vaccination campaigns around the world continue, researchers will continue to collect data and track its effectiveness in different groups.I have a question that hasn’t been answered yet — experts want to know how vaccines that are still available are available Compare with each other, How long the protection lasts, and they Immunodeficiency, For example. However, previous studies are early signs that the COVID-19 vaccine is working and working very well.It delays the approach Fourth coronavirus surge It’s even more important in the United States. Today, the more people stay safe, the more they can benefit from life-saving shots.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos