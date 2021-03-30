Can I be vaccinated after getting a COVID?Doctor’s explanation

With the host COVID-19 vaccine Currently, the FDA has approved emergency use, and a vaccination program for the virus that completely ruined 2020 is in full swing.If you are one of the estimates About 30 million Americans with COVIDYou may be wondering what vaccination means to you, whether it’s the last three weeks or last year.Do People infected with COVID need to be vaccinated, Because you need antibodies to fight future infections?if you Still dealing with long-distance COVID??

Can I get the COVID vaccine after I get the COVID?

The big point is, yes, anyone with a COVID should plan to get the vaccine for maximum protection from future infections. Just because there are previous cases of COVID Vaccine is less effective.. in fact, Two small preprint studies published in 2021 Suggested that those who have a COVID may only need it Single dose of fully protected mRNA vaccineHowever, further research is needed. People who have been infected with COVID before will be well covered from future illnesses, just as if others were jabbed.

“We recommend the vaccine to all qualified people, including those who have long-distance symptoms and are infected with COVID.” Monica Lipson, MD, Co-director COVID-19 Recovery Clinic Talk to Bustle at George Washington University School of Medicine Associates.

When to get the COVID vaccine after getting sick

However, if the COVID case is recent, you need to sit firmly. “Generally, after a diagnosis of COVID People wait 90 to 120 days Before vaccination, “she says.

Waiting has two purposes. Dr. Teresa Bartlett MD, Senior Healthcare Officer of Claims Management Company Sedgwick tells Bustle. “First, there are some antibodies in the system 3-6 months, “She says, that is, the vaccine may not really be needed yet, and Others should be prioritized in the vaccine queue.. However, after that period, natural antibodies decline and vaccines are designed to produce stronger and lasting immune defenses over the long term.

Dr. Bartlett says he also saw people infected with recent COVIDs. Response to vaccine if taken too early..The· ZOECOVID Symptom Study Most people who have been infected with COVID before Double the chance of experiencing a mild reaction I was infected with the Pfizer vaccine compared to people who had never tested positive for COVID. “This is because many people have already initiated an immune response, which is why mRNA is prepared to recognize the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer that directs cells.” Dr. Natasha Buyan MD, One Medical’s regional health director, tells Bustle. Waiting a few months after the COVID has subsided means that your immune system will calm down and you are less likely to react so violently to the vaccine.

Why COVID vaccines help long-haul carriers’ symptoms

Who has Long-distance COVID, You may have heard that the vaccine feels a little better if symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and shortness of breath continue for months after the first attack. “There are some new reports Patients’ symptoms improve after vaccination, ” Hana Axelrod Doctor of MedicineCo-Director of the COVID-19 Recovery Unit at George Washington University, tells Bustle.

Dr. Akselrod says the science on this is very new, but there are some interesting theories as to why COVID long-haul carriers feel better after vaccination. “Conceptually, vaccination may help Change the confused or “misfired” immune response We’ve transformed SARS-CoV-2 into something more efficient and directional, “she says.

Professor of Immunology, Yale University Akiko Iwasaki For medium-sized articles with long COVIDs A combination of three different problems: Persistent low-level virus, The first viral DNA fragment hanging in the bloodstream, Or an autoimmune reaction. The COVID vaccine can theoretically help all three problems by eliminating low levels of viruses and DNA fragments and helping the body more effectively retrain the immune response. Harvard Health states that there are other theories that need to be tested for long-distance COVID symptoms. Brain inflammation or autonomic nervous system problems, It regulates digestion and heart rate. Without details about the cause of long-distance COVID, it is difficult to determine how the vaccine affects people in that condition.

However, Dr. Axelrod emphasizes that individual reactions to jabs will probably be different. “Long COVID Probably not a single process for everyone — Some people feel better, some feel the same, and others experience the side effects of the vaccine. “

People with long COVIDs may want to wait for their symptoms to subside before making a vaccine appointment, says Dr. Lipson. “It’s a good idea to wait until you get close to the baseline,” she says. “Vaccines can cause exacerbations in a short period of time.” But Dr. Axelrod said that catching the infection a second time can be worse than the temporary side effects of the vaccine. Says that the thigh should still be shot.

