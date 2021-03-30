Kalamazoo County opens vaccine eligibility to people over 16 years old





Kalamazoo County, Michigan — One large county in western Michigan has released the vaccine to everyone over the age of 16. The final group was qualified in Kalamazoo County on Tuesday. To date, about 38% of residents have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once. The Karamazoo County Health and Community Services Department wants it to help them reach mass immunity, as the largest groups are eligible to get them. “In Kalamazoo County, we have opened our qualifications to people over the age of 16, so if you live in Kalamazoo County over the age of 16, you are eligible to register and schedule your vaccine reservations,” Lindy said. I am. Warner, a spokesman for Kalamazoo County. Everyone over the age of 16 in Michigan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine next Monday, but Kalamazoo County released it a little earlier. “When I looked at everything that was happening at the clinic this week and the vaccine supply, I found that I was still booked and wanted to start a shootout. I decided to open it by next week,” he said. .. Warner. The health sector wants to remind people that formerly qualified groups are still setting precedents. “Even if you are over 50 years old, a caregiver with children in need of special needs, or over 16 years old with a disability or medical condition, we will prioritize you. We will give you our call center. We want you to call us. We will be able to book as quickly as possible, “Warner said. Anyone over the age of 16 can make a reservation, but the Health Department is patient. You may not be in immediately as they said this is the largest group. “We still need people who are socially distant, wear masks and wash their hands. These should be taken when people wait for vaccination or a vaccination appointment. It’s a very important precaution that must be taken, “Warner said. Reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kalamazoo County begin Mondays at 7 am, 12 pm, and 5 pm. According to the Department of Health, it may be canceled throughout the week so you can check at that time as well. Click here to sign up Vaccines can be booked or booked at the (269) 373-5200 call center.

