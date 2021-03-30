New York officials say they are worried that the variant may reinfect people









Health officials in New York are worried that some variants of the coronavirus may reinfect people who have previously been infected with COVID-19.

At a press conference on Tuesday, city health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said reinfections seemed to be rare.

However, laboratory studies have shown that the first coronavirus variants identified in South Africa and Brazil are more capable of evading antibodies produced by the body after infection, he said.

‘[They] It looks like we can better avoid our immune response, as some of the other variants of the virus do, “Chokshi said.

“It’s what we’re tracking closely, and there seems to be evidence that people who get those mutants are at increased risk of reinfection.”

He and Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated that the best way to protect themselves from reinfection is to get vaccinated.

The South African variant was first announced on December 18 by the county’s Department of Health in the Eastern Cape.

There are 21 mutations, including those shared with the first mutant identified in the United Kingdom at a genomic location known as N501Y.

This variant first received international attention when four travelers arriving in Tokyo from Manaus, Brazil, tested positive on January 2.

This variant has the same spike protein mutations as the highly contagious version (named N501Y) found in the United Kingdom and South Africa, making it easier for spikes to bind to receptors in the body.

However, few cases of either variant have been identified in either New York City or the state.

According to the New York City Department of Health (DOHMH), only two South African variants and one Brazilian variant have been identified in the city.

In New York, there were five confirmed cases of South African variants and two confirmed cases of Brazilian variants. Journal news..

Currently, the most popular variant of Big Apple is the homemade New York City variant, B.1.526.

A New York variant was first detected in a sample collected in Washington Heights near Upper Manhattan in mid-November.

It seems that people with advanced AIDS had a chance to develop the disease.









The most prevalent variant in New York City is the homemade variant known as B.1.526, with at least 1,800 cases identified, an increase of 18% from 1,476 last week.













The epidemic of homemade variants may be the reason why the city’s COVID-19 cases remained stubborn and the moving average was 3,900 last month.





There are two versions of the variant on the market, both of which are now called B.1.526 variants.

One has the E484K mutation (found in Brazilian and South African variants), which scientists believe reduces the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The other carries the S477N mutation, which acts as a guide for the virus to infect human cells, optimizing the binding process and, in some cases, increasing the case rate.

As of March 23, 1,800 cases have been confirmed according to DOHMH in New York City.

This is an 18 percent increase from last week’s 1,476. That may be the reason why the moving average of last month was 3,900 and the cases in the city remain stubborn.

During the last full week of genome sequencing, 32.5 percent of all samples sent to the state pandemic response lab returned positive for the variant.

However, Chokshi said there was no evidence that a person who had previously been infected with the virus could be infected with a variant of New York.

“Based on our own observations here in New York City, including the first identified variant here in New York City, the possibility of reinfection from that particular variant and over time reinfection There is no possibility of expansion, “he said.









