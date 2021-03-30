No flu deaths reported in Washington during the season





Experts believe that many of the COVID-19 restrictions may have also helped delay the spread of influenza.

Seattle-related deaths COVID-19 Pandemic Astonishing, there is one statistic that stands out. With the coronavirus settled in Washington, the death toll from common influenza is zero. Coronavirus is causing great damage to our community as businesses are closed, streets are open and restaurants are empty. But one of the positive side effects of staying at home is that the flu has been essentially wiped out this season. “This year was really the historic low of influenza,” said Dr. Nanditamani, an expert on UW medical infections. For the first time in recorded history, there have been no deaths from seasonal flu in Washington for at least 100 years. Last season, 114 deaths from the flu were reported in the state. “My biggest point from all of this is that many of the interventions we are currently doing, such as masks, social distance, and staying home when ill, are really effective in preventing the spread of the infection. That’s what Mani said. Perhaps the biggest reason no one has died of the flu is a closed school. Children tended to be one of the largest flu epidemics and had little exposure due to school closures. Obviously, schools can’t stay closed forever, but Mani said the lesson from the pandemic is clear if you want to keep the flu away in the coming season. “In the past, many of us went to work or met our family when the weather was a bit bad. If we were at home when we were sick, the infection would not spread. Infectious diseases,” he said. Health officials remind us that humans have a short memory as Washington citizens enthusiastically begin another attempt to reopen. Nationally, 34,000 people died of the flu in 2019. It seemed astronomical — until the coronavirus struck. To date, more than 540,000 people have died of COVID-19 nationwide. In Washington, 5,218 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to Mani, although the number of flu cases is declining, there are some cases that will help develop flu shots next season. “Next year’s flu vaccine could be developed using knowledge of previous strains that prevailed in the season before flu. Obviously, there were only a few cases of flu this season.” “These strains may also help develop vaccines next season,” Mani said. In the future, Mani said he might want to make some of our new habits more permanent. “Next year, if you’re on public transport or in an apartment, you’ll wear a mask because we know it will prevent the spread of respiratory virus infections.” The flu season usually lasts until the end of May, so there are still plenty of opportunities to get sick. Mani recommended that he be vaccinated against the flu each year and practice reasonable protocols as needed. Relation: Confirmation: Yes, this year’s influenza activity is well below average

