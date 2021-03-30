UCSD students among students who can participate in the university’s COVID-19 study





Credit: UC San Diego

Students at the University of California, San Diego were announced Tuesday to participate in a study aimed at assessing viral infections and infections in college students. The COVID-19 Prevention Network, headquartered at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, will begin a pilot study, “Prevent COVIDU,” on Friday. The study is funded by the Federal COVID-19 Compliance Program and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This is because the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, which is currently approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration, prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection, including asymptomatic infection, and is transmitted by the virus from vaccinated individuals. The purpose is to determine if it can be reduced. Their close contact. Related: Three more vaccination sites open in San Diego on Tuesday Dr. Larry Corey, Principal Investigator of the CoVPN Operations Program, said: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and one of the research leaders. “Answering these questions affects public health and allows us to make more scientific decisions about mask use and post-vaccination social distance, especially when new variants emerge. . “ Investigators enroll approximately 12,000 college students aged 18-26 at more than 20 universities across the United States, including UCSD, and follow them for five months. Numerous SARS-CoV-2 infections have been reported on campuses throughout the United States. According to a national survey, more than 397,000 infections were counted at more than 1,800 universities after reopening in the fall of 2020. According to a weekly study of CDC morbidity and mortality last October, SARS-CoV-2 infections in young people aged 18 to 22 years increased by 55% nationwide between August and September 2020. Between June and August 2020, adolescents aged 20-29 have the highest incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the United States — accounting for more than 20% of all confirmed cases. Dr. Holly Janes, a professor at Fred, said: “High-density housing, the urge to socialize, and alleviating the fear of serious illness in young people all put a high burden on SARS-CoV-2 infections on university campuses. It’s a contributing factor. ” One of the Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and research leaders. Related: STD rates drop in a pandemic, but can remain unreported Half of the students are randomly selected to be vaccinated with Moderna immediately upon enrollment, and the other half will be vaccinated after 4 months. All participants will know which arm of the study they are in at the time of enrollment, and eventually all participants will receive the vaccine. During the study period, participants will complete a questionnaire via the eDiary app, wipe their noses daily for COVID-19 infection, and provide regular blood samples. Approximately 25,500 people identified as “close contact” by participants in this study because testing the effectiveness of vaccines to reduce and prevent infection requires measuring the spread of the virus to others. Individuals are also invited to participate in the exam. Close contacts who agree to participate in the study will be asked to complete a weekly questionnaire, provide two blood samples, and wipe their nose daily for two weeks. UCSD students interested in participating can visit This website.. Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations. To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..

..





