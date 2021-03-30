Health
When her heart stopped after her dog died, doctors said it was a broken heart syndrome
Tess and Dan Kosou did everything they could to give birth to a child.
When they turned to in vitro fertilization, their first attempt seemed to work. But then Tess had a miscarriage.
“It was early in pregnancy, but it was still devastating,” she said.
While Dan was sharing her grief, she had another source of support. Ironically, Mr. Big, named 7-pound Maltese. Tess loved to play with her mom. I wore fun clothes and took me on a trip or to meet Santa Claus.
“Mr. Big had a bigger personality than life to be such a little guy, and everyone loved him,” she said. “It was a very different type of bond than I had ever had.”
At the end of last year, Mr. Big died suddenly. To Tess, it “feels like I’ve lost a baby.”
By that time, another IVF attempt had been successful. The couple had a two-year-old son, Feliz.
Shortly after her beloved dog died, Tess, Dan, and Feliz met Tess’s parents on the farm and chose a Halloween pumpkin. As they walked towards the patch, Tess felt a sharp pain in his left arm.
“I have a very high tolerance for pain, which was something I had never felt before,” she said.
Within minutes, the pain was accompanied by a strong feeling of pressure on her chest.Tess told Dan she thought she had heart attack.. He immediately called 911.
Emergency personnel took her to a hospital 20 minutes away. That night, after Dan and Feliz drove to their home in Carmel, Indiana for two hours, her chest pain returned. Then she was in cardiac arrest.
“They said I was dead,” Tess said. “my heart It stopped and no blood flowed. “
After resuscitating her, the doctor put on a ventilator and put her into a drug-induced coma. Dan was by her when Tess woke up.
“The best gift I’ve ever had was that I was told,’You’re still here,'” she said.
The doctor wasn’t sure why she was in cardiac arrest. Tess, who turns 38 in April, otherwise eats a healthy, nutritious diet and exercises regularly, Family history of heart disease..
However, when doctors learned about Mr. Big, they diagnosed Tess with broken heart syndrome. This is a temporary heart failure caused by acute stress and sadness, Broken heart syndrome..
They monitored her heart and sent her home with a wearable defibrillator to send a shock if an arrhythmia was detected. About two months later, she implanted a defibrillator in her chest.
Dr. Jeffrey R. Mosler, Indiana University Health Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, said: “This device acts as a kind of safety net.”
Trusting the device, Tess resumed her Healthy lifestyleIncludes yoga, running, swimming and weightlifting.
She suffered from depression and anxiety while she was grateful to be alive. Despite the diagnostic and preventive devices, she was afraid that her heart would stop again.
Taking care of Feliz helped. So was the overflow of love, flowers and food from her friends and family. And she received dozens of messages from people all over the world — fans of the two children’s books she wrote about IVF.
“I felt a sense of community that I had never experienced before,” she said.
Decided to raise awareness about Heart disease, Tess is now a volunteer at the American Heart Association and has been named one of its “High Impact Women”.
“This is very close to my heart and important. I need to talk about it,” she said. “There are many stereotypes about who gets heart disease, but it can happen to anyone.”
Recently, Dan and Tess adopted a Havanese puppy, Gatsby. He soon returned home, made friends with Feliz and his family cat, and was in the office with Tess while writing his next book.
“I feel like we’re all back in the center,” she said. “I’m laughing and enjoying my life. The” Why Me “game isn’t playing anymore. ”
Copyright © 2021 HealthDay.. all rights reserved.
Quote: When the heart stopped after the dog died, the doctor said that Takotsubo cardiomyopathy (March 30, 2021) was on March 30, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-heart- Said it was obtained from dog-died-doctors-. Broken .html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]