Health
COVID-19 is currently the leading cause of death in Dallas County
Coronavirus has been the most common cause of death among residents of Dallas County in the past year. According to the Parkland Clinical Innovation Center, a Dallas-based laboratory that has been tracking pandemics since March last year, COVID-19 is currently the most deadly condition in the county for heart disease, cancer and stroke. Is exceeded.
Data arrived shortly after the first anniversary of the death of the first COVID-19 in Dallas County on March 19, 2020. By March 21, 2021, COVID-19 had killed 3,763 people in Dallas County. This exceeded the estimated number of deaths from heart disease (3,668), cancer (3,356) and stroke (1,015) over the same period.
The same pattern is reflected nationwide. In early February this year, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the United States, with an average of more than 2,400 COVID-19 deaths per day.
How does Dallas County define COVID death?
Last April, Dr. Deborah Birx, then coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said: Said, “If someone dies of COVID-19, it counts as a COVID-19 death.”
In Dallas, defining death from COVID-19 is not an easy task. COVID-19 kills in a myriad of ways, usually causing a combination of potentially fatal complications. Some public health guidance from the early days of the pandemic Skepticism As authorities scrambled to track the illness while it began to overwhelm medical services.
“How we calculate it [COVID-19 deaths] It is based on both confirmed COVID deaths and presumed COVID deaths, “said Vikas Chowdhry, Chief Information Officer of PCCI.Confirmed deaths include iIndividuals whose death certificate states COVID-19 as the cause of death and whose laboratory-confirmed PCR test confirmed a case of COVID-19. Possible deaths with COVID are listed on the death certificate as being caused by COVID-19 (or there is no death certificate yet, but there is a possibility of COVID-19 by the state / local health department. An individual (followed as a case), but not confirmed by a PCR test. “This is based on guidance received from the state legislature and regional epidemiologists,” he said.
The data used by Chowdhry and PCCI is slightly different from the data collected by Dallas County Health and Human Services. Dallas County calculates confirmed deaths based on lab tests and cardiac calculations. “Our data is New York Times The COVID-19 project is based on cases that may be based on specific criteria for symptoms and exposure, “says Chowdhry. These numbers are also based on estimated and confirmed definitions.
The same criteria for tracking data on COVID-19 deaths are used by most major media outlets, based on standardized guidelines by state legislatures and regional epidemiologists.
Main factors and what can be done
On December 21, 2020, more than 1,800 people died from COVID-19 in Dallas County. It doubled in three months throughout the winter. Chowdry expected vacation travel to be an important impetus for the surge.
“Fork was vigilant because of COVID’s malaise, so we consistently insist until people follow herd immunity, following guidance from public health authorities. Predictably, be very careful, close your social distance, wear a mask and get vaccinated, “says Chowdhury.
Spring break party concern From another expert who fears the COVID-19 surge, and that’s why vaccination is so important, Chowdhry says.
March 23, 2021, Texas Department of Health Presentation Currently, all adults 16 years and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is effective in reducing this type of severe case that causes hospitalization and death.
That doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, as more Texas people will be vaccinated.Residents who are fully vaccinated Still infected Being infected with the virus, it is imperative that everyone follow social support recommendations and ensure that they and their peers are also vaccinated.
“We don’t expect a significant increase in COVID hospitalizations and deaths compared to what happened in November and December after spring break,” says Chowdhry. “Although the number of cases may increase after spring break, there is not much of a surge in ICU admissions and COVID deaths due to vaccination, but of course it all depends on us. ”
Haven’t been vaccinated yet? We have a guide to help you sign up to take..
