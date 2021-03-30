Multiple Reasons Behind the Recent SARS-CoV-2 Surge in the United States

Connect with us

Editor’s Note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance from Medscape Coronavirus Resource Center..

Are there concerns about the SARS-CoV-2 variant behind the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in states such as New Jersey, New Jersey, Michigan, and Florida? Does relaxation of public health protection also play a role?

It depends on who you ask.

Anthony Fauci, MD, warned that while the scenario is likely to be more complex, the recent increase in the number of cases may be due to a variety of concerns.

A variant of SARS-CoV-2 England South Africa is “involved” in the proliferation of new COVID-19 cases.Fauci also told CBS Face the Nation On March 29, the increase in spring break trips and the relaxation of mitigation methods also contributed.

“Several states have done that,” he said, referring to lifting Mask’s obligations. “I think it’s premature.”

The· Most Affected States According to the recent COVID-19, New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Florida are skyrocketing. Other states that tend to be particularly annoying among young residents and visitors include Illinois, Vermont, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Iowa.

New jersey

“The number of cases is increasing and hospitalizations have increased by 200 to 300 over the past week to 10 days,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said at a press conference on March 29.

Both malaise and mutants of COVID-19 contribute to the increase, Murphy said. “We don’t have the weather we need yet. We’re not in a position to live as much outside as many states in the South,” Murphy said.

There are multiple factors. In a briefing, Dr. Edward Rifsitz, MD, Medical Director of the New Jersey Department of Health, said in a briefing the population density of the state where New York City is directly across the river and “yes, variants also play a role.”

In answering a question about the allocation of vaccines to areas with high rates of mutations of concern, Murphy said: place. “

New York is sequencing

Jona Bruno, director of public relations at the New York State Department of Health, did not respond directly in the following cases: Medscape Medical News Asked if variants or more relaxed public health protections are playing a role in the state’s proliferation.

Instead, Bruno suggested that New York sequenced randomly selected COVID-19 virus specimens from across the state at a rate of about 90 per day to track variants of concern.

“It’s normal for the virus to mutate,” he said, as “the best way for New Yorkers to protect themselves” for COVID-19 protection measures such as masks, social distance, and vaccination if possible. The list was repeated.

Directly from Michigan

Lin Satfin, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said: [UK] Variants threaten our progress in controlling epidemics, and MDHHS closely monitors the data. “

“Our goal is to re-engage while reducing public health risks, so we take careful public health measures and act slowly to maintain progress and momentum,” Satfin said. Added.

“We will continue to monitor the data and make decisions that include three key indicators: case rate, positive rate, and hospitalization,” she said. “It’s important to remind us that we don’t give up now, keep masking Michigan, wash our hands, stay socially distant, get tested, and get vaccinated as soon as they’re available.”

Florida on the front line?

Florida is the most advanced in lifting pandemic measures. New York Times report March 28th, therefore considered a “national COVID bell weather”.

However, at the time of publication, Florida had not yet responded to requests for additional prospects regarding the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

in the meantime, Big picture According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, it seems ominous as the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing nationwide.Imminent ruin“She enthusiastically pleaded with Americans during the White House media briefing on March 29 to continue taking the recommended precautions to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

For the latest information on this evolving situation, the CDC Tracking variants of concern B117, B1.351 (South Africa) and P1 (Brazil) on a US map showing the number of cases reported in each state.

Damian McNamara It is a staff A journalist based in Miami. He covers a wide range of medical specialties, including infectious diseases, gastroenterology, and critical care. Follow Damian on Twitter: @MedReporter..

Follow Medscape for more news. Facebook, twitter, Instagram,and YouTube.

..

