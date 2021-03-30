Health
Studies show a promising immune response to mutants
Scientists at the Millimas Institute preparing to test COVID-19 samples from patients recovered in Brooklyn, New York on April 8, 2020.
Misha Friedman | Getty Images
A type of T cell involved in the destruction of virus-infected cells was able to recognize three Covid-19 mutants in a small study in the United States. This is a promising sign that the vaccine should be protected from new new strains. Said the infection on Tuesday.
Researchers led by NIAID staff scientist Andrew Redd investigated whether T cells found in blood samples of patients recovered from the original strain of the virus recognized B.1.1.7. This is B.1.351, the first variant detected in the United Kingdom. First seen in Brazil in South Africa and P.1. NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health, which published the study.
Each of the three variants examined by scientists examined mutations in so-called peaplomers, which the virus uses to invade human cells. Mutations in this peplomer region can reduce awareness of T cells and neutralizing antibodies, another important part of the immune response after infection or vaccination, the researchers said.
In this study, which used blood samples from 30 Covid-19 patients recovered, the T cell response “remained almost intact and was able to recognize almost all mutations in the mutants studied,” they said. He added that more extensive research is needed.
“Researchers say that T cell responses in convalescent individuals, and perhaps vaccines, should be largely unaffected by the mutations found in these three mutants and provide protection against new mutations. We are paying attention to what their findings suggest, “the US agency wrote. Press release.
The results of this study may give some hope when public health authorities are competing to vaccinate the United States and other parts of the world. Studies have shown that the new variant is capable of reducing the effectiveness of current vaccines, which is of concern to health authorities. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisory of the White House, urged Americans to be vaccinated as soon as possible before the emergence of potentially more dangerous variants.
On Monday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky issued a disastrous warning to reporters. She said she was worried that the country might be facing “imminent ruin” as the variants spread and daily Covid-19 cases begin to rebound again., Threatening to send more people to the hospital.
Indeed, scientists say that a strong response from both antibodies and T cells is likely to be required to initiate an effective immune response against the virus. Researchers emphasized that further research to examine the immune response is still needed, including whether booster shots are effective against the emerging variants.
“New mutants continue to be identified around the world, and it will be important to continually investigate the potential for accumulation of T cell escape mutations,” the researchers write.
The researchers also noted the limitations of the study, including the relatively small population surveyed and the fact that all participants came from North America.
