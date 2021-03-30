Denton County Health Director: “Our outbreaks are declining” as vaccinations expand | Coronavirus Outbreak

Connect with us

Denton County Health Director: "Our outbreaks are declining" as vaccinations expand

2021-03-30

When Denton County hosted the first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic available to all adults in Texas on Tuesday, Public Health Director Matt Richardson outlined the county’s viral case reduction and hospitalization at a morning committee meeting. Did.

Denton County Public Health was assigned 25,740 Pfizer vaccines this week after receiving no initial dose allocation the previous week. Using these shots and existing inventory, the department plans three clinics per week, each with approximately 13,500 vaccinations per day (including both first and second doses). I am aiming.

DCPH’s new online vaccine tracker, updated early every week, shows that its online waiting list has accepted 459,864 applicants by Monday morning. Prior to last week’s announcement that all adults in Texas could register for shots, the waiting list totaled 413,077. At that time, there were less than 10,000 residents on the waiting list, but by Monday that number had reached nearly 35,000.

The Texas Motor Speedway Clinic on Tuesday had already vaccinated thousands by the time Richardson announced the coronavirus every week.

Regarding the virus itself, Richardson conducted a positive review of the county’s progress, highlighting some important statistics showing that its spread continues to slow. Hospitalizations continue to decline, with county hospital adult ICU occupancy reported to be 71% on Monday afternoon after hovering in the mid-’90s during the worst of the pandemic.

The proportion of total inpatient beds among COVID-19 patients has also improved significantly. After peaking at 26.9% in December and January, the 7-day average of statistics fell to 4.6% on Monday. This was the lowest since early October in the county.

“We are 4.6% and Metroplex [Trauma Service Area E] That’s 3.9%, “Richardson said. “It’s still a promising trend in hospitalization, and it’s important to continue.”

Richardson also reviewed cases of DCPH by day of onset of symptoms. It was previously used as a comprehensive tracker of local virus progression. Similar to hospitalization, county-wide cases peaked in December and January, when thousands of cases were confirmed each week.

The department is currently reporting symptomatology data for the first three weeks of March, each with a lower number of cases compared to the previous week. In fact, none of those weeks reached 1,000.

“We’re starting to see spikes and spikes in other parts of the country, but not in Denton County …. our outbreaks are declining,” Richardson said. “We are diligent and vigilant in monitoring new cases. We will report when trends begin to reverse.”

Richardson attributed recent advances to vaccination and continued efforts by the population, even though Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state-wide mask obligations and occupancy restrictions.

“Clearly, vaccination is one of the most important interventions we see,” Richardson said. “I hope people are wearing masks in public, even if they are vaccinated. These interventions with physical distance and the use of masks can continue a little longer.”

In response to a question from Commissioner Diane Edmondson, Richardson said the initial results are promising, but the full impact of the spring break trip is still unknown.

“We are worried that Florida’s Spring Break chickens will return to Denton County for hatching,” Richardson said. “We haven’t seen a surge at this point. It may be a little early, but maybe a week or so …. Monitoring is high.”

Later in the meeting on Tuesday, the commissioner extended the county’s COVID-19 disaster declaration to June 30. County Judge Andy Eads reiterated that the Declaration did not implement regulations such as mask mandates, giving departments more flexibility in purchasing.

“We are still working [the pandemic], And deal with it in a proactive way, “Ease said. “This gives us flexibility even if we may be in TMS or elsewhere in the county and need the supplies and resources to do so.”

