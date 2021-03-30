The outbreak of Hospital Covid surged as the wrong staff gave PPE





Hospital Covid outbreaks surged due to wrong staff Complete personal protective equipment (PPE)), New research suggests. An international team of researchers has established that less severe patients are far more likely to infect people around them than more severe patients who require oxygen. The findings appear to be inconsistent with the official guidelines for distributing optimal PPE to physicians and nurses treating patients who require medical oxygen, based on the need to perform an “aerosol production procedure”. often Working in the intensive care unit, These staff will be provided with eye protection, a snug-fitting particle breathing mask, and long-sleeved, liquid-repellent gowns and gloves. People dealing with less ill Covid patients had to go without eye protection and were given only standard surgical masks and disposable aprons and gloves. However, a new finding is that the typical activities of less severe Covid patients (breathing, talking, screaming, coughing, exercising) actually produced 100 times more aerosol particles than those receiving oxygen. is showing. The study found that oxygen therapy (formally considered to have the highest risk of infection) actually reduced the amount of aerosol. This was done after the numbers appeared that showed that the infection rate of staff working in wards wearing only standard surgical masks was about 2-3 times higher than that of staff working in the ICU. The study, conducted in two UK hospitals and in Australia, was conducted a year after reported by NHS staff. Significant shortage of PPE As the first wave built at that peak. One trust nurse had to rely on using a trash bag when the apron was gone.

