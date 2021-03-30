Vaccine eligibility expands in West Michigan as hospitals see a “surge” in new COVID-19 patients





West Michigan’s largest vaccination site is open to everyone over the age of 16 and will be effective soon. Anyone who wants to sign up can schedule COVID-10 vaccination at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic Here.. The clinic is located at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. According to Spectrum Health, the region’s largest hospital system, 12,500 people were vaccinated in the clinic on Monday. This is the largest daily high-dose vaccination ever in the state. And they plan to vaccinate more than 50,000 people at the clinic this week. “This is how we get over this,” said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, one of the clinic’s partners. Elmouchi and other leaders of Spectrum Health announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility on Tuesday afternoon, but also noted the surge in COVID-19 cases in the states and regions. “This, strangely and sadly, reminds us of what we felt in the fall.” Spectrum Health is the largest hospital system in western Michigan, and according to Elmouchi, the number of inpatients with COVID has nearly tripled in the last two weeks. On average, these patients are younger than those seen by Spectrum Health Hospital during the fall surge, but many still need critical care. Elmouchi says COVID-19 ICU admission at Spectrum Hospital has doubled in the last four to five days. “This is strange and sadly reminiscent of what we felt in the fall,” Elmouchi said. “In fact, the slope, or increase, of that curve is actually a bit faster than we saw in the October-November time frame.” Elmouchi predicts that test results may not reflect an increase in cases, as people may not ask for tests during spring break, but things could get worse in the coming weeks. It states that it has sex. “It will be a little unknown in the next few weeks,” says Elmouchi. Spectrum health leaders have stopped asking for new restrictions on diet and school, and instead called on people in the community to take their own steps to stop the spread of the virus. “We need to take this surge seriously,” said Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Spectrum Health. Freese Decker encouraged people to enroll in the vaccine. So far, Spectrum has not seen any COVID-19 patients in vaccinated hospitals. For those who have not yet been vaccinated, she asked people to take the usual precautions: wearing a mask, washing hands, and keeping a distance. “It’s difficult,” she said. “It takes patience to reach this herd immunity. It takes patience and vigilance, but I hope this will be our last surge.” Want to support such a report? Consider giving a gift to Michigan Radio today.

..





